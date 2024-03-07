DAWN.COM Logo

Nawaz’s sons to surrender in three corruption cases

March 7, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Both sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have approached the accountability court, seeking the suspension of their arrest warrants in three corruption references related to the Panama Papers, enabling them to surrender before court on March 12.

Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, through their counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan, filed an application in the Islamabad accountability court, seeking the suspension of their perpetual arrest warrants issued in the Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment references.

Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana took up the applications of Mr Hussain and Mr Hassan Nawaz. The counsel infor­med the judge that they are residents of Saudi Arabia and the UK, respectively, and were nominated as accused persons in these references along with Mr Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and retired Captain Safdar.

He said that the trial in these references commenced when both of them were not in Pakistan. Advocate Qazi Misbah said that they were unaware of the formal legal process, and the state never attempted to adopt the due course to serve the legal process, which included the issuance of notices, arrest warrants, and proclamations.

He further stated that Mr Hussain and Mr Hassan have now decided to surrender before the court to face the trial proceedings.

According to the counsel, both sons of the former premier are set to reach Islamabad on March 12, and they requested the court to suspend their arrest warrants, enabling them to reach the court to surrender.

It may be mentioned that Mr Sharif and Ms Nawaz were both convicted in the Avenfield reference days before the previous general election.

Mr Sharif was also convicted in the Al-Azizia reference in December 2018 but acquitted in the Flagship Investment reference.

Mr Sharif, Ms Nawaz, and her husband retired Capt Safdar challenged their conviction in the Avenfield reference before the Islamabad High Court. Mr Sharif also challenged the conviction in the Al-Azizia reference.

However, when Mr Sharif went abroad and did not return, the IHC declared him a proclaimed offender.

While he was in the UK, Ms Nawaz and retired Capt Safdar pursued the case, and the IHC finally set aside their conviction.

Mr Sharif returned to Pakistan in October last year, and his appeals against convictions were revived, leading to the IHC setting aside his conviction in both cases as well.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2024

