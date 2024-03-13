5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP: reports

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to initial media reports.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:24pm PST.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 kilometres. Its longitude and latitude were 70.19 East and 36.25 North, respectively.

Dawn News reported that the quake was felt in Peshawar and its surrounding areas.

Last month, a 4.9 magnitude earthquake has was reported in Islamabad and its surrounding areas, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 142km with its epicentre being the Hindu Kush region.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.