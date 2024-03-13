DAWN.COM Logo

Britain to stop foreign states from buying newspapers

Reuters Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 10:23am

LONDON: Britain is considering changing the law to stop a foreign state owning a news organisation, government sources said on Tuesday, as it weighs up whether to allow Abu-Dhabi-backed Redbird IMI to buy the Telegraph newspaper.

The bid for the politically influential Telegraph has raised questions about the independence of the media and the role of foreign investors acquiring assets that could undermine press freedom.

Around 100 lawmakers, from all parties, have signed a letter opposing the takeover of the right-leaning newspaper and the Spectator political magazine by Redbird IMI, citing concerns about the possibility of editorial interference and censorship. Media Minister Lucy Frazer is deciding whether the deal should be allowed.

Lawmakers in the upper house of parliament are set to vote on an amendment to the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers bill on Wednesday that would give ministers a veto over any foreign state’s bid for a British newspaper. The government was still deciding the best route to achieve its goals, one source familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government “recognised the strength of feeling towards” the amendment by Conservative lawmaker Tina Stowell.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024

