Babar seeks redemption through T20 extravaganza

KARACHI: Babar Azam managed to keep a low profile after stepping down as Pakistan captain following the team’s dismal show in the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

The right-handed batter also couldn’t meet expectations during Pakistan’s three-match Test series against Australia in Dec-Jan. Against New Zealand in the five-match Twenty20 International series on away turf, he was pushed down to the one-down position from his favoured opening slot.

Although the move did not stop the 29-year-old from scoring three half-centuries in the matches against the BlackCaps, his performances couldn’t save Pakistan from a 4-1 route.

Given the adversities piling up on him after a longstanding run of highs, it was as if Babar was waiting for the HBL Pakistan Super League to start to stage a comeback.

And he has done that with a bang. Babar is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 498 runs at an average of more than 62 — all as an opener.

Babar has faced criticism in the past over his strike-rate while batting in a position where runs come easy due to the fielding restriction in the powerplay.

To counter that, Babar has raised ability to hit the ball for boundaries more frequently, scoring at a strike-rate of nearly 149.

Showing impressive sense of situation with varying ways of batting — holding back when wickets are falling on the other and and going after bowlers to accelerate in the latter stages of the game — he has led Peshawar Zalmi to the PSL Qualifier as captain as well.

Is it all a redemption of sorts for him? “[Whatever happened in the past] has put no pressure whatsoever on me,” he told reporters after Zalmi beat Karachi Kings here at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.

Babar went on to reveal he never preferred to bat at the one-down position for Pakistan in the New Zealand series.

“It was the demand of the team, personally, I was never satisfied about playing at one-down. But I did it for Pakistan.”

Babar’s statements, on the mic and with the bat, seem to be taking a jibe at former Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez, who asked him to leave his preferred opening slot.

Hafeez also played a number of less-experienced players in the New Zealand series.

Babar said he was in favour of high-performing youngsters being given opportunities to play for Pakistan, but was of the opinion that they should be prepared to feature at that stage rather than being rushed.

“I believe talent should be identified, sent to the academies and developed by the coaches before they can come in the Pakistan team,” said Babar.”

Although its another story if a player is highly-gifted, such players can be fast-tracked to the national side.

“Babar’s opening partner at Zalmi, Saim Ayub, has been one of such players. After emerging as a brilliant striker of the ball in last year’s PSL, the left-hander made his Pakistan debut in March-April last year.

However, Saim was the one who replaced Babar as the Pakistan opener in New Zealand earlier this year.

The two players have become a box office item of the PSL this year and Babar said he enjoyed batting with Saim.

“He can attack the ball quite well and its always nice to have him on the other end,” said the Zalmi captain. “Saim allows me to take some time while he goes after the bowlers.”

Saim has also shown his ability to make an impact with the ball, bowling off-spin and mixing it up with odd deliveries that go the other way.

“I guess we have an all-rounder at our hands and no less than a golden arm.”

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024