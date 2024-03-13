Three policemen martyred in KP

PESHAWAR / DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three policemen were martyred and another one was injured in two separate attacks in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dera Ismail Khan district.

Police officials told Dawn that unidentified attackers targeted a police van in the Dag Lara area of Peshawar within the limits of Michni Gate police station late on Monday.

A police official said the attack took place at around 11:30pm when unidentified attackers targeted the police vehicle.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Ajmal Khan and Siraj Khan, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Mazhar was injured.

The funeral prayers of the martyred officers were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Tuesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has registered an FIR and is inves­t­­igating the attack.

However, the police said no arrests were immediately made.

Separately, a police constable was martyred when unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, targeted him in the Sakhi Gate area of Kulachi tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan, on Tuesday.

According to police, Constable Mohammad Bakhsh, who was deployed on security duty at Yadgar Chowk, went to Sakhi Gate for grocery shopping when three armed motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

