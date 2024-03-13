DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 13, 2024

Three policemen martyred in KP

Bureau Report Published March 13, 2024 Updated March 13, 2024 08:11am

PESHAWAR / DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three policemen were martyred and another one was injured in two separate attacks in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dera Ismail Khan district.

Police officials told Dawn that unidentified attackers targeted a police van in the Dag Lara area of Peshawar within the limits of Michni Gate police station late on Monday.

A police official said the attack took place at around 11:30pm when unidentified attackers targeted the police vehicle.

The attack resulted in the martyrdom of Ajmal Khan and Siraj Khan, while Assistant Sub-Inspector Mazhar was injured.

The funeral prayers of the martyred officers were offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Tuesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department has registered an FIR and is inves­t­­igating the attack.

However, the police said no arrests were immediately made.

Separately, a police constable was martyred when unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, targeted him in the Sakhi Gate area of Kulachi tehsil, Dera Ismail Khan, on Tuesday.

According to police, Constable Mohammad Bakhsh, who was deployed on security duty at Yadgar Chowk, went to Sakhi Gate for grocery shopping when three armed motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Political faults
Updated 13 Mar, 2024

Political faults

CONSTRUCTIVE politics goes beyond mere agitation and protest. Unfortunately, over the past decade or so, all of...
Exclusionary law
13 Mar, 2024

Exclusionary law

ANY illusions that India remains a secular state that treats all its people equally should be put to rest,...
Online darkness
13 Mar, 2024

Online darkness

THE digital age is not without a grave demerit — a child’s screen-time has replaced much of regular life. This...
PDM redux
Updated 12 Mar, 2024

PDM redux

The new government would be well-advised to keep itself lean and focus on dealing with Pakistan’s many crises.
Amnesty plan
12 Mar, 2024

Amnesty plan

AS the new political set-up prepares its agenda, the recently elected Balochistan chief minister has spoken about ...
Crushing protests
12 Mar, 2024

Crushing protests

PUNJAB has a new government, with a new chief minister at the helm. And yet, the same old tactics are being employed...