Lawyers go on nationwide strike against police today

• Legal fraternity to stage marches and rallies in protest against Punjab ‘police brutality’

• Demand immediate action by federal and Punjab govts

• SCBA president says CJP not in favour of interference in high court affairs

ISLAMABAD: Declaring a black day, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and the Supreme Court Bar Asso­cia­tion (SCBA) on Wednesday issued a full-day nationwide strike call for all courts, including the Supreme Court, high courts, and subordinate judiciary on Thursday (today).

The strike call has been issued to show solidarity with the legal fraternity after what they called disturbing events of Punjab police brutality against lawyers who were peacefully protesting the “unlawful divisions” of the civil courts in Lahore.

A delegation consisting of SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat and Secretary Syed Ali Imran also called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. Mr Shaukat urged the CJP to take immediate cognisance of the matter by taking suo motu notice for amicable resolution of the issue. However, he told the media later that the CJP believes that the Supreme Court should not interfere in the affairs of the high courts.

In condemnation of the illegal and unlawful acts by the Punjab police, lawyers across the country will stage a complete strike and will abstain from appearing in courts to demonstrate solidarity with the advocates of the Lahore Bar Association. Additionally, they will convene protest meetings, marches, and rallies in their respective bar rooms to express their dissent on this matter.

Mr Shaukat cautioned that they should not be forced to disclose how the Punjab government was installed on a ‘fake mandate’ and said the lawyer’s body also unable to understand the alleged agenda of the chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Meanwhile, PBC’s vice-chairman Riazat Ali Sahar vehemently condemned the reprehensible police brutality inflicted upon lawyers in Lahore on Wednesday. The lawyers were engaged in a peaceful protest against the notification to transfer cases to the “Model Town kutchery” and the “unjustified registration of terrorism cases” against their fraternity.

The incident occurred at Mall Road, near LHC, where the police initiated violence and scuffles against the lawyers, subjecting them to brutal treatment and arresting several individuals, he said.

The vice-chairman emphasised that every individual, including lawyers, possesses the fundamental right to engage in peaceful protest.

He underscored that PBC cannot ignore such flagrant acts of police brutality perpetrated against advocates.

He strongly criticised the excessive and unwarranted use of police force against lawyers, denouncing it as a shameful act perpetrated by the police and a grave violation of their duty and discipline.

The brutal conduct exhibited by the Punjab police has tarnished the dignity and respect of lawyers, who have consistently advocated for the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution. Such egregious behaviour demands immediate and severe action against the responsible police officials, he said.

He has, therefore, demanded immediate and decisive action from both the federal and Punjab governments, along with senior police officers, to address the involvement of police officials in this shameful and inhuman act and urged for exemplary punishment to be meted out to those responsible.

Furthermore, he emphasised the need to prevent any recurrence of such actions in the future, saying failure to do so may lead lawyers across the country to hold the said individuals accountable.

He also expressed disappointment towards chief justice of LHC, stating the failure to resolve the longstanding issue through peaceful negotiation has contributed to the current situation.

Meanwhile, Mr Shaukat and Secretary Syed Ali Imran regretted that numerous lawyers have reportedly sustained serious injuries and many have been unjustly detained. They have demanded immediate medical attention for the wounded and the prompt release of the arrested lawyers.

While expressing solidarity with the lawyers’ and their just stance against the divisions of civil courts in Lahore, they have also strongly condemned and criticised the inept handling of this very sensitive matter by LHC chief justice who failed to resolve the issue despite repeated appeals from the bar.

Arrests of peaceful lawyers were a clear infringement of the principles of democracy, freedom of expression, and the right to dissent. Being citizens of this country, everyone’s rights are protected under Article 4 read with Article 9, Article 10-A, Article 14 and Article19 of the Constitution, they opined.

In the end, they have warned that let no one be mistaken, if the police brutality continues unchecked and the lawyers’ just and fair demands remain un­­m­et, this protest will escalate into a nat­ionwide movement, with SCBA spearheading the call for nationwide action.

