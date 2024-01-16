DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2024

Late-night attack on Lakki Marwat police station repulsed

Zahid Imdad Published January 16, 2024 Updated January 16, 2024 12:08pm
This photo shows police checkpost 15 near Gandi Chowk in KP’s Lakki Marwat. — Photo provided by Zahid Imdad
This photo shows police checkpost 15 near Gandi Chowk in KP’s Lakki Marwat. — Photo provided by Zahid Imdad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police thwarted a late-night attack on the Pezu police station in Lakki Marwat district, an official said on Tuesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Habib, policemen at the Gandi Chowk checkpost suspected the “presence and movement of six terrorists” around midnight and confronted them.

The DPO said that the policemen were already alert and “forced the terrorists to flee”, adding that all officials remained safe.

A heavy police contingent and an armed personal carrier (APC) reached the site of the incident, the official added.

DPO Habib appreciated the policemen for thwarting the attack, terming Lakki Marwat police a “professional and courageous force that has always fulfilled its role on the frontline in tough circumstances”.

“The KP police is ready for every kind of situation,” he asserted.

The DPO further said that KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan had decided to hand out certificates and reward the police officials who responded to the attack.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 — marking a record six-year high.

KP and Balochistan provinces were the primary centres of violence, accounting for over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84pc of attacks, including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations.

A day ago, the premises of Government Model High School in Balochistan’s Kharan was targeted by unknown men during a training session for polling staff. Fortunately, government officials and election commission staff conducting the training remained unharmed.

Last week, four militants, including a “high-value terrorist”, were killed in two separate operations in KP’s North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts. Days before that, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Lakki Marwat.

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Saturday night fever

Saturday night fever

Arifa Noor
This aggression has simply established the PTI’s popularity as unmatched, even before an election result could "prove" it.

Editorial

On your mark
Updated 16 Jan, 2024

On your mark

No candidate should fear appearing in public and putting their agenda before the people. Much damage has been done. No more should be allowed.
Representation matters
16 Jan, 2024

Representation matters

THE ECP’s recent directive to political parties, mandating at least 5pc representation of women candidates on...
Hundred days of hell
16 Jan, 2024

Hundred days of hell

A HUNDRED days have passed since Israel launched its grotesque assault on Gaza, a blood-soaked rampage in which...
Missing empathy
Updated 15 Jan, 2024

Missing empathy

Those who have assumed responsibility for the country must start putting out fires, not stirring up more trouble for future generations.
Unseen crisis
15 Jan, 2024

Unseen crisis

DISTURBING figures have been released highlighting that 2,633 children were reported missing in 2023. As per the...
Killer medicines
15 Jan, 2024

Killer medicines

DYING from medicine is fatally frequent in Pakistan. The unbridled retailing of dubious drugs threatens to leave...