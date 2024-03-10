Roads inundated as heavy rains lash Gwadar, other parts of Balochistan

Heavy rains lashed flood-ravaged Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan on Sunday, suspending normal life and traffic.

The showers, which began yesterday evening, left main roads and streets flooded with knee-high water and submerged low-lying areas in Gwadar and adjoining districts.

In Kech, heavy rains suspended traffic and blocked connecting roads.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 21 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Gwadar over the last 24 hours, 10mm in Turbat and 2mm in Ormara, Turbat and Jiwani.

The Met Office said rain and thunderstorms with isolated showers were forecast in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran districts today.

It also warned of flash flooding in the local nullahs of Gwadar, Kech, Turbat and Panjgur, adding that snowfall may disrupt traffic in northern Balochistan till March 13.

The Met department further stated that Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Kila Abdullah and Kila Saifullah were likely to witness a similar weather, with snowfall on hills, till March 13.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert in Balochistan.

Light rain in Karachi

Separately, light rain was reported in several parts of Karachi earlier in the day.

In a press release issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PDMA said a westerly wave was prevailing over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely to occur in Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkano, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts today and March 12 night/March 13.

“Further, mainly cloudy and windy with chances of a few falls of drizzle/light rain are likely to occur today in Karachi division,” the PDMA said.

In light of the forecast, the department urged the authorities to take precautionary measures that include the availability of dewatering machines and the staff during rainfall, coordination with emergency services, establishment of helpline numbers and availability of uninterrupted power supply for hospitals.

Ensure removal of vulnerable billboards, falling trees, loose electric wires, electric poles etc, the PDMA said.

It also advised the public to stay indoors unless necessary, maintain a distance from power lines or electrical wires and avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility.