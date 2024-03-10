DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 10, 2024

Roads inundated as heavy rains lash Gwadar, other parts of Balochistan

Abdullah Zehri | Imtiaz Ali Published March 10, 2024 Updated March 10, 2024 02:34pm
Heavy roads inundate roads in Gwadar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Heavy roads inundate roads in Gwadar on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Heavy rains lashed flood-ravaged Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan on Sunday, suspending normal life and traffic.

The showers, which began yesterday evening, left main roads and streets flooded with knee-high water and submerged low-lying areas in Gwadar and adjoining districts.

In Kech, heavy rains suspended traffic and blocked connecting roads.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, 21 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in Gwadar over the last 24 hours, 10mm in Turbat and 2mm in Ormara, Turbat and Jiwani.

The Met Office said rain and thunderstorms with isolated showers were forecast in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, and Awaran districts today.

It also warned of flash flooding in the local nullahs of Gwadar, Kech, Turbat and Panjgur, adding that snowfall may disrupt traffic in northern Balochistan till March 13.

The Met department further stated that Chagai, Noshki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Nasirabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Kila Abdullah and Kila Saifullah were likely to witness a similar weather, with snowfall on hills, till March 13.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert in Balochistan.

Light rain in Karachi

Separately, light rain was reported in several parts of Karachi earlier in the day.

In a press release issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the PDMA said a westerly wave was prevailing over Balochistan and adjoining Sindh.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely to occur in Jamshoro, Dadu, Larkano, Kambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad districts today and March 12 night/March 13.

“Further, mainly cloudy and windy with chances of a few falls of drizzle/light rain are likely to occur today in Karachi division,” the PDMA said.

In light of the forecast, the department urged the authorities to take precautionary measures that include the availability of dewatering machines and the staff during rainfall, coordination with emergency services, establishment of helpline numbers and availability of uninterrupted power supply for hospitals.

Ensure removal of vulnerable billboards, falling trees, loose electric wires, electric poles etc, the PDMA said.

It also advised the public to stay indoors unless necessary, maintain a distance from power lines or electrical wires and avoid driving in heavy rain due to poor visibility.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

The phenomenon of Asif Zardari

Having spent over a decade in prison and consistently mired in controversy, how has the PPP leader gone from being a pariah in Pakistani politics to becoming its undisputed kingmaker?

Opinion

Editorial

New president
Updated 10 Mar, 2024

New president

Zardari is a keen player of the power game and the most successful at it by a fair degree.
Handing over Discos
10 Mar, 2024

Handing over Discos

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to transfer the 10 public-sector Discos from the centre to the provinces was...
Bitter honey-traps
10 Mar, 2024

Bitter honey-traps

THE repeated failure of state-sponsored operations to capture gangs presiding over swathes of riverine katcha areas,...
Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

Only a tripartite solution — involving Pakistan, India and the Kashmiris — can pave the way for stability.
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...