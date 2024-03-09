DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 09, 2024

Commissioner orders steps to check dengue in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 9, 2024 Updated March 9, 2024 12:07pm

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak emphasised the importance of taking early preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue as only four cases have been reported since Jan 1.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, stated that the people who neglect and violate the SOPs endanger others life; therefore, strict legal action will be taken against them.

We have to work in the field rather than do paperwork only in order to standardise field activities and also pay special attention to third-party validation.

Mr Khattak directed a focus on junkyards and graveyards within the district limits.

He said that the health department should ensure the availability of required treatment and medicines in hospitals; besides posters and banners should be displayed in the areas affected by dengue last year.

Commissioner Rawalpindi further noted that the anti-dengue awareness campaign should be started to spread the word and make people use mosquito repellents.

Household, indoor and outdoor surveys along with coordinated systems should be done for the summer, Mr Khattak said.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed that due to violations of dengue SOPs, 14 FIRs, 32 challans, and seven buildings were sealed, and 15,000 fines were imposed in Rawalpindi district from January 1 until now.

To date, four cases of dengue have been reported in Rawalpindi district. Besides, 384 houses were checked during indoor activity, and 74 places were checked outdoors. Larvae samples were not found during indoor and outdoor activities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Chief Executive Officer of Health, and heads of other concerned government departments.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Civilian dreams
Updated 09 Mar, 2024

Civilian dreams

The country has been bitterly divided by their refusal to acknowledge this simple truth: they owe it one sincere effort to get along.
Modi in Kashmir
09 Mar, 2024

Modi in Kashmir

NEARLY five years after his government scuppered India-held Kashmir’s limited autonomy, Narendra Modi descended...
Saving lives
09 Mar, 2024

Saving lives

PAKISTAN recently crossed a significant milestone with its first-ever pancreatic and split liver transplants carried...
Result tampering
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

Result tampering

THE botched conduct of the Feb 8 election continues to haunt the Election Commission of Pakistan. After failing to...
A long road
Updated 08 Mar, 2024

A long road

Ensuring women’s rights and participation in all spheres of life is not just a moral imperative but also a necessity for Pakistan’s development.
TTP threat
08 Mar, 2024

TTP threat

DURING a discussion in the Security Council on Wednesday, Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram rightly ...