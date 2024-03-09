Commissioner orders steps to check dengue in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khattak emphasised the importance of taking early preventive measures to stop the spread of dengue as only four cases have been reported since Jan 1.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, while presiding over the anti-dengue meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office, stated that the people who neglect and violate the SOPs endanger others life; therefore, strict legal action will be taken against them.

We have to work in the field rather than do paperwork only in order to standardise field activities and also pay special attention to third-party validation.

Mr Khattak directed a focus on junkyards and graveyards within the district limits.

He said that the health department should ensure the availability of required treatment and medicines in hospitals; besides posters and banners should be displayed in the areas affected by dengue last year.

Commissioner Rawalpindi further noted that the anti-dengue awareness campaign should be started to spread the word and make people use mosquito repellents.

Household, indoor and outdoor surveys along with coordinated systems should be done for the summer, Mr Khattak said.

During the meeting, the commissioner was briefed that due to violations of dengue SOPs, 14 FIRs, 32 challans, and seven buildings were sealed, and 15,000 fines were imposed in Rawalpindi district from January 1 until now.

To date, four cases of dengue have been reported in Rawalpindi district. Besides, 384 houses were checked during indoor activity, and 74 places were checked outdoors. Larvae samples were not found during indoor and outdoor activities.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner (Coordination), Chief Executive Officer of Health, and heads of other concerned government departments.

Published in Dawn, March 9th, 2024