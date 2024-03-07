10 still in race for three Senate seats after scrutiny

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan accepted the nomination papers of 10 out of 12 candidates after scrutiny for by-election on three Senate seats from Balochistan.
The three seats fell vacant after the resignation of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Prince Omer Ahmedzai. All the three senators were recently elected to the provincial and national assemblies.
The by-election is scheduled for March 14.
According to the Balochistan election commission, the nomination papers of Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, Tariq Masoori, Mir Hairbayer Domki (PPP), Mobin Ahmed Khilji, Kahuda Babar (BAP), Abdul Shakoor Ghabizai, Agha Mehmood Shah (JUI-F), Dostain Khan Domki and Mir Khan Kurd (PML-N) were found to be correct.
The PPP had already issued a party ticket to Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, who had served twice as Balochistan chief minister, besides being speaker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.
Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2024
