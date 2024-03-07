10 still in race for three Senate seats after scrutiny

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan accepted the nomination papers of 10 out of 12 candidates after scrutiny for by-election on three Senate seats from Balochistan.

The three seats fell vacant after the resignation of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Prince Omer Ahmedzai. All the three senators were recently elected to the provincial and national assemblies.

The by-election is scheduled for March 14.

According to the Balo­c­h­istan election commission, the nomination pap­ers of Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, Tariq Masoori, Mir Hairbayer Domki (PPP), Mobin Ahmed Khilji, Kahuda Babar (BAP), Abdul Shakoor Ghabizai, Agha Mehmood Shah (JUI-F), Dostain Khan Domki and Mir Khan Kurd (PML-N) were found to be correct.

The PPP had already issued a party ticket to Mir Abdul Qudoos Bize­njo, who had served twice as Balochistan chief minister, besides being spea­ker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

