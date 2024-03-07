DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 07, 2024

10 still in race for three Senate seats after scrutiny

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 7, 2024 Updated March 7, 2024 10:13am

QUETTA: The Election Commission of Pakistan accepted the nomination papers of 10 out of 12 candidates after scrutiny for by-election on three Senate seats from Balochistan.

The three seats fell vacant after the resignation of Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Prince Omer Ahmedzai. All the three senators were recently elected to the provincial and national assemblies.

The by-election is scheduled for March 14.

According to the Balo­c­h­istan election commission, the nomination pap­ers of Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Agha Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, Tariq Masoori, Mir Hairbayer Domki (PPP), Mobin Ahmed Khilji, Kahuda Babar (BAP), Abdul Shakoor Ghabizai, Agha Mehmood Shah (JUI-F), Dostain Khan Domki and Mir Khan Kurd (PML-N) were found to be correct.

The PPP had already issued a party ticket to Mir Abdul Qudoos Bize­njo, who had served twice as Balochistan chief minister, besides being spea­ker and deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

Published in Dawn, March 7th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice denied
Updated 07 Mar, 2024

Justice denied

In the past, the pillars of state have participated in undermining the constitutional order they had sworn to protect.
X disruption
07 Mar, 2024

X disruption

DESPITE a court order directing the restoration of citizens’ access to popular microblogging platform X and past...
Healthcare rot
07 Mar, 2024

Healthcare rot

THE exploitation of the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Punjab by the medical community is both alarming and disgraceful....
Poor performance
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Poor performance

The country will continue paying the price for their complacency for a very long time.
Ramazan prices
06 Mar, 2024

Ramazan prices

THOUGH inflation may have come down to a 16-month low, clocking in at 23.1pc, the modest gains may be wiped out by...
Selective broadcasting
Updated 06 Mar, 2024

Selective broadcasting

The muzzling of ‘other’ voices only adds to the public’s discontent and disillusionment.