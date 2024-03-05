Gandapur promises adequate funds to police

CHARSADDA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday said it was his government’s top priority to improve the law and order situation in the province.

He also promised to provide the police with the funds required to improve performance.

“I recently vowed to make necessary police reforms. No one should be afraid of it. Reforms will be meant to improve the system and not to target anyone,” Mr Gandapur told reporters during a visit to the house of martyred SP Ijaz Khan here.

He offered fateha for the SP and sympathised with his family.

Visits family of martyred SP in Charsadda

The CM also met with the children of the martyred police officer and assured them of the government’s all-out financial support.

SP Ijaz had embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with militants in Mardan last week.

Mr Gandapur said the police officer was martyred while bravely fighting militants, adding that he presented a salute to all the martyrs of police and security agencies who laid their precious lives for the secure future of the people.

He said that all financial support under the Shahada Package would be extended to the family of Ijaz Khan.

The CM said that his government’s second priority would be poverty alleviation, welfare of the vulnerable segments of society, and resolution of the unemployment issue.

He said that the current financial issues had badly hit the common man, so they should be addressed on an urgent basis.

Mr Gandapur said that the development of infrastructure would also be ensured through a well-defined strategy.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2024