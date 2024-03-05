20 PTI activists in Lahore granted post-arrest bail in May 9 case

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 20 PTI activists in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

Judge Naveed Iqbal allowed the bail petitions of Ramzan Haider and other suspects subject to furnishing surety bonds.

Sarwar Road police had registered the case against the leaders and workers of PTI on charges of attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as residence of Lahore’s corps commander, and burning down the property on May 9 last year.

The party leaders and activists had attacked the public and private properties, especially the military facilities, as a protest against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case by the National Accountability Bureau.

Separately, the antiterrorism court extended pre-arrest bail of PTI’s former secretary general Asad Umar in the Shadman police station attack case till March 7.

The court also allowed an application of Asad Umar seeking a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

Meanwhile, the antiterrorism court adjourned the trial proceedings of Askari Tower attack case against PTI’s Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and others.

Police produced 30 suspects, including PTI leaders, before the court. The court adjourned the hearing till March 14 when the prosecution would distribute copies of the challan among the suspects.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2024