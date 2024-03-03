DAWN.COM Logo

CM Gandapur announces relief package for those affected by rains in KP

APP Published March 3, 2024 Updated March 3, 2024 10:44pm

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday announced a compensation package for the families affected due to rains in the province.

The newly elected CM instructed the relief secretary to compile reports on the affected areas and the damage incurred, asking for detailed information about the life and property losses across the province.

He announced relief checks of Rs1 million for the deceased’s families, Rs300,000 for the severely injured and Rs50,000 for those who received moderate injuries. Financial compensation would also be provided for property damages caused by the rains.

The chief minister instructed the concerned Divisional Commissioners to coordinate efforts and promptly provide relief to the affected.

Immediate relief measures are to be taken on an emergency basis, focusing on essential needs such as temporary shelter, food, and other necessities for owners of damaged homes, he said.

He also ordered the restoration of the roads closed due to heavy snowfall and rain.

The chief minister stressed the utilisation of all available resources for this purpose, adding that in light of any emergencies, the authorities should be ready to tackle the challenges effectively.

He said that the provincial government stood with the affected during this difficult time and ensured that every possible assistance would be extended to them.

Gandapur acknowledged the grief of the families of the deceased and expressed solidarity with them, reaffirming that no effort would be spared in supporting those affected by the calamities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

