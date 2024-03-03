DAWN.COM Logo

Cold snap grips Karachi after rain

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 3, 2024 Updated March 3, 2024 06:55am

KARACHI: Strong chilly winds swept across the city on Saturday amid a forecast for a cold dry wave that is likely to persist till March 5-6.

According to a Meteorological department advisory, the westerly wave causing rainfall across the city has moved north eastward and a cold wave has gripped the city.

Under its influence, temperature is likely to remain between 9 degrees Celsius and 11°C on Sunday (today) and 12°C and 14°C on Monday.

“A low pressure system is followed by a high pressure system that’s what we are currently experiencing in Karachi. This will be over by March 5-6,” explained Chief Meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz.

He added that the cold northwesterly winds were descending into the city from Balochistan and Afghanistan.

Historically, he said, Karachi had few records of rainfall in the month of March.

The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 14.8°C.

Quoting Dr Sarfaraz, some media reports stated that temperature in Karachi had dropped to 7°C in March 1979.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024

