CM Bugti extends olive branch to Baloch insurgents

Balochistan Governor Malik Wali Khan Kakar administers the oath to newly elected Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti at Governor House, on Saturday.—APP

QUETTA: The newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, has urged the Baloch insurgents to abandon their armed struggle and join mainstream politics for the achievement of the people’s rights.

Speaking on the floor of the house on Saturday after being elected unopposed as Balochistan chief minister, Mr Bugti said: “Rights could not be achieved through arms.”

He said dialogue was the right path for resolving all issues and his party believes in dialogue and reconciliation for resolving any conflict and wants that the insurgents sitting on the mountains should come down, join mainstream and take part in the development of Pakistan, especially the province of Balochistan.

“I will invite the angry people repeatedly to come down and become good citizens and join the struggle of the government in its efforts for the development of the country,” Mr Bugti said. He said the government would extend all help and cooperation for the achievement of their rights determined in the constitution.

He said that parliament is the forum which ensures the rights of every citizen. He said that there are two tolls of dealing with violence; one is dialogue and other deterrence.

However, Mr Bugti made it clear that despite repeated appeal for abandoning violence, if they would continue to challenge the writ of the state, the government would fulfill its responsibility to maintain the writ and supremacy of law and protection of the life and priority of the people.

While referring to other issues said that the government will take all possible steps for resolving the issue of governess, education, health in the province.

Earlier, the Balochistan Assembly formally elected Mr Bugti as the 18th chief minister who took the oath of office at a ceremony held at Governor House, here on Saturday.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari along with party leadership, government officials and party workers attended the ceremony.

Balochistan Governor Malik Wali Muhammad Kakar administrated the oath to the new chief minister of Balochistan.

Earlier, the Balochistan Assembly in its session, which was presided over by Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, elected Mr Bugti as leader of the house through voting. He obtained 41 votes in the house of 65 members while the National Party, headed by Dr Malik Baloch, did not take part in the election. The NP, which has four seats in the house, had earlier boycotted the election of the speaker and deputy speaker too while announcing that their lawmakers would sit on the opposition benches.

The JUI-F, which has a strength of 10 members, remained absent from the house during voting for the election on the top slot of the province.

Jamaat-i-Islami MPA Abdul Majeed Badini and Haq do Tehreek’s leader Maulana Hidaytur Rehman cast their vote in favour of PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s joint candidate for the top slot of the province. The Awami National Party who has three members in the assembly also supported Mr Bugti.

Mr Alyani, who has been elected to a seat of both national and provincial assemblies, was not present in the house. He has yet to decide which seat he wants to retain.

Published in Dawn, March 3rd, 2024