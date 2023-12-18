Ex-caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins PPP

Days after resigning as the caretaker interior minister, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday joined the PPP as electioneering picks up steam ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Last week, sources told Dawn that Bugti had resigned from the federal cabinet. They said that Bugti had submitted his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Dec 13 “citing some personal reasons”, which the latter accepted on Friday afternoon.

A source close to Bugti had said that he resigned from the cabinet with the intention of contesting the upcoming general elections. Sources said he had resigned before issuance of the election schedule as under the law, the members of a caretaker set-up cannot take part in polls.

At a workers’ convention in Turbat today, Bugti formally joined the PPP as ex-president Asif Ali Zardari put a party scarf around his neck.

Speaking at the convention, Bugti thanked Zardari for inviting him to join the party. “It is a matter of honour for me that I [am] joining the PPP from the land which has given many sacrifices for Pakistan’s democracy and integrity,” he said.

Bugti said he was no stranger to the PPP and had an old association with the party. He noted that his father had also initiated his political journey with the PPP and had remained with the party until his death.

He requested Zardari to ensure connectivity, road networks and health facilities in Balochistan. “I request that you promise us that you will build a hospital in Turbat just like the one you built in Sukkur,” Bugti said.

He further said that out of Pakistan’s entire political leadership, only Zardari had followed through on his promises.

Noting that Turbat was believed to be a stronghold of nationalist politics, he said that the district nazim belonged to the PPP and the party would form the next government in Balochistan.

He said that under the leadership of the PPP, they would try and build a progressive Balochistan. “Politics of division and race has given us nothing apart from hatred,” he said.

Bugti said the only mainstream political party that was fighting the “anti-Pakistan narrative” was the PPP.

Bugti was previously a part of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and had been elected as a senator from Balochistan in 2021.

He had previously also served as interior minister for Balochistan after winning the election in 2013. He had won as an independent candidate but later joined the PML-N.