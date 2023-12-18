DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2023

Ex-caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti joins PPP

Dawn.com Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 08:02pm
Senator Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a PPP gathering in Turbat, Balochistan on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Senator Sarfaraz Bugti addresses a PPP gathering in Turbat, Balochistan on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Days after resigning as the caretaker interior minister, Senator Sarfaraz Bugti on Monday joined the PPP as electioneering picks up steam ahead of the February 8 general elections.

Last week, sources told Dawn that Bugti had resigned from the federal cabinet. They said that Bugti had submitted his resignation to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Dec 13 “citing some personal reasons”, which the latter accepted on Friday afternoon.

A source close to Bugti had said that he resigned from the cabinet with the intention of contesting the upcoming general elections. Sources said he had resigned before issuance of the election schedule as under the law, the members of a caretaker set-up cannot take part in polls.

At a workers’ convention in Turbat today, Bugti formally joined the PPP as ex-president Asif Ali Zardari put a party scarf around his neck.

Speaking at the convention, Bugti thanked Zardari for inviting him to join the party. “It is a matter of honour for me that I [am] joining the PPP from the land which has given many sacrifices for Pakistan’s democracy and integrity,” he said.

Bugti said he was no stranger to the PPP and had an old association with the party. He noted that his father had also initiated his political journey with the PPP and had remained with the party until his death.

He requested Zardari to ensure connectivity, road networks and health facilities in Balochistan. “I request that you promise us that you will build a hospital in Turbat just like the one you built in Sukkur,” Bugti said.

He further said that out of Pakistan’s entire political leadership, only Zardari had followed through on his promises.

Noting that Turbat was believed to be a stronghold of nationalist politics, he said that the district nazim belonged to the PPP and the party would form the next government in Balochistan.

He said that under the leadership of the PPP, they would try and build a progressive Balochistan. “Politics of division and race has given us nothing apart from hatred,” he said.

Bugti said the only mainstream political party that was fighting the “anti-Pakistan narrative” was the PPP.

Bugti was previously a part of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and had been elected as a senator from Balochistan in 2021.

He had previously also served as interior minister for Balochistan after winning the election in 2013. He had won as an independent candidate but later joined the PML-N.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Giant leap
18 Dec, 2023

Giant leap

IN what can fittingly be described as ‘one giant leap for mankind’, over 100 countries have agreed to transition...
Infusing new blood
Updated 18 Dec, 2023

Infusing new blood

Change, at its core, is about challenging political dynasties that exclude other aspirants.
Rabies vaccine shortage
18 Dec, 2023

Rabies vaccine shortage

PUBLIC health facilities, in particular those in Sindh’s remote districts, are facing acute shortages of the...
Effective CT plan
Updated 17 Dec, 2023

Effective CT plan

It should not be forgotten that many of those involved in acts of terrorism are locals.
American rebuke
17 Dec, 2023

American rebuke

AS the bodies continue to pile up in Gaza, Israel’s most steadfast supporter is beginning to change its tone,...
Hockey hope
17 Dec, 2023

Hockey hope

SUCH has been Pakistan’s downfall in hockey that when they went to the Junior World Cup, there were few...