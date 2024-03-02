DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2024

LPG price reduced slightly

Khaleeq Kiani Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 07:04am
With addition of Rs4,669 per tonne of petroleum levy and 18pc general sales tax of Rs32,871.4 compared to Rs23,713 GST in June 2023, the maximum producer price has now been worked out at Rs215,490 for March against Rs216,296 in February.—APP/file
With addition of Rs4,669 per tonne of petroleum levy and 18pc general sales tax of Rs32,871.4 compared to Rs23,713 GST in June 2023, the maximum producer price has now been worked out at Rs215,490 for March against Rs216,296 in February.—APP/file

ISLAMABAD: Because of exchange rate gains over the past month, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday slightly reduced the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Both local and imported LPG rate was reduced by 81 paise per kg, bringing the cost of 11.8kg domestic cylinder down by Rs9.51 or 0.31pc for March.

In a notification, Ogra set the price of LPG at Rs215.49 per kg for March instead of Rs216.30 per kg in February. As such, the price of 11.8kg domestic cylinder was set at Rs2,542.78 against Rs2,552.30 last month. The cylinder price has gone up from Rs2,322 since June last year.

On the other hand, the price of a commercial cylinder (45.4kg) was reduced by Rs36 to Rs9,783.24 against Rs9,820 in February. Its price has gone up from Rs8,939 since June last year.

The regulator had historically been determining the local pricing because of very limited imports of about 20pc. The traders and LPG dealers, however, started charging the prices of both products at higher rates by deceiving the consumers that they were supplying imported products because of the non-availability of local gas. As a consequence, Ogra was given the power in May last year to also fix the uniform rate for local and imported LPG.

Now that the situation had changed drastically with a share of imports increasing to almost 50pc, Ogra had ad now started determining the same price for both local and imported products as it could not be differentiated in the market if the consumers get local or imported LPG.

Therefore, it had “notified the maximum price of indigenous LPG which shall be regulated at the maximum price at all levels of the supply chain for indigenous as well as imported LPG”.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Urgent challenge
Updated 02 Mar, 2024

Urgent challenge

The incoming finance team will have to prioritise economic decisions over political considerations and personal whims.
Contempt ruling
02 Mar, 2024

Contempt ruling

AN Islamabad High Court decision penalising the city’s deputy commissioner, a senior superintendent of police and ...
Streets of death
02 Mar, 2024

Streets of death

A LIFE without a sense of permanence is one aspect of a human crisis as complex as homelessness. But the fact that...
Starting over
Updated 01 Mar, 2024

Starting over

Both govt and opposition must resolve that their decisions will prioritise the public good over anything else.
Missing the point
01 Mar, 2024

Missing the point

IN a change of heart, the caretaker prime minister attended the hearing of the Baloch missing persons’ case in the...
Fleecing power consumers
01 Mar, 2024

Fleecing power consumers

THE so-called independent inquiry committee, formed by the power ministry to probe charges of excessive billing by...