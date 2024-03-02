Rain threatens washout of PSL matches in Pindi

ISLAMABAD: The forecast of heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad threatens to disrupt both matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The continuing downpour meant no practice sessions could be held on Friday at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground ahead of matches between Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi and two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the one between home side Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

“There are reports of heavy rain for Saturday, so it seems there is a prospect of a washout ... lets see what happens,” a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Dawn.

The official informed that if rain was to stop and the pitch allowed for matches to be held for shortest period, organisers will try their best for a result. “But, chances of improvement in weather are minimal,” he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had already forecast rain with thunderstorms in various areas including Rawalpindi and Islamabad from February 29 to March 2.

Saturday’s matches were the first in this edition of the T20 league to be held in Pindi, where United and Zalmi historically enjoy good support from the crowd. Seven matches after the double-header are also scheduled to be played in Pindi, with Karachi set to host the finals stage.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024