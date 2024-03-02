DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 02, 2024

Rain threatens washout of PSL matches in Pindi

Kashif Abbasi Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The forecast of heavy rains in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad threatens to disrupt both matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League scheduled at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The continuing downpour meant no practice sessions could be held on Friday at the Islamabad Club Cricket Ground ahead of matches between Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi and two-time defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the one between home side Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators.

“There are reports of heavy rain for Saturday, so it seems there is a prospect of a washout ... lets see what happens,” a Pakistan Cricket Board official told Dawn.

The official informed that if rain was to stop and the pitch allowed for matches to be held for shortest period, organisers will try their best for a result. “But, chances of improvement in weather are minimal,” he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had already forecast rain with thunderstorms in various areas including Rawalpindi and Islamabad from February 29 to March 2.

Saturday’s matches were the first in this edition of the T20 league to be held in Pindi, where United and Zalmi historically enjoy good support from the crowd. Seven matches after the double-header are also scheduled to be played in Pindi, with Karachi set to host the finals stage.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Urgent challenge
Updated 02 Mar, 2024

Urgent challenge

The incoming finance team will have to prioritise economic decisions over political considerations and personal whims.
Contempt ruling
02 Mar, 2024

Contempt ruling

AN Islamabad High Court decision penalising the city’s deputy commissioner, a senior superintendent of police and ...
Streets of death
02 Mar, 2024

Streets of death

A LIFE without a sense of permanence is one aspect of a human crisis as complex as homelessness. But the fact that...
Starting over
Updated 01 Mar, 2024

Starting over

Both govt and opposition must resolve that their decisions will prioritise the public good over anything else.
Missing the point
01 Mar, 2024

Missing the point

IN a change of heart, the caretaker prime minister attended the hearing of the Baloch missing persons’ case in the...
Fleecing power consumers
01 Mar, 2024

Fleecing power consumers

THE so-called independent inquiry committee, formed by the power ministry to probe charges of excessive billing by...