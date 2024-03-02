Security measures finalised for Pindi PSL matches

RAWALPINDI: Security arrangements have been finalised for the Pakistan Super Leaque (PSL) matches being played in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from Saturday (today) which will continue till March 10.

Besides deployment of over 5,000 security personnel,walk-through gates, CCTV camera, establishment of Nadra verification counter at the entry gate and elimination of encroachment from the route have been taken as security measures.

This was stated in a meeting held with Commissioner Aamir Khattak in the chair.

The meeting was held to take stock of security measures for PSL matches at Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

Mr Khattak said besides security, other arrangements should also be made perfect so that the international players can witness the hospitality of Pakistanis.

“These people will be helpful in highlighting our positive image around the globe. It is also the social responsibility of people to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Deputy Commissioner, SSP Operation and heads of other departments concernedparticipated in the meeting.

The commissioner directed that no compromise should be made in the arrangements of PSL. He said that the food street adjacent to the cricket stadium has been closed since February 28 and will be reopened on March 11.

He further said that the patch work around the double road and the cricket stadium had been completed and all the streetlights on the routes have been made functional. While giving a briefing about final arrangements on this occasion, the commissioner was apprised that the foolproof security arrangements have been ensured.

In the briefing, it was informed that a control room has been set up in Shahbaz Sharif Sports Gymnasium to monitor all the arrangements. Rawal Park and Satellite Town College will provide space for car parking from where shuttle service will be provided to spectators to the cricket ground.

During the match, bomb disposal squad from civil defense will be present in the stadium. Iesco will ensure uninterrupted power supply during the matches. Also, first aid ambulance and fire brigade vehicles will be present at the stadium.

Besides, 100 officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company will keep the cricket stadium clean.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2024