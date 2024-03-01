DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 01, 2024

Blast at cafe in India’s Bengaluru injures 8, authorities say

Reuters Published March 1, 2024 Updated March 1, 2024 09:10pm
[3/3] A police officer stands guard after a blast at a popular cafe in technology hub of Bengaluru, India, March 1, 2024. — Reuters
[3/3] A police officer stands guard after a blast at a popular cafe in technology hub of Bengaluru, India, March 1, 2024. — Reuters

At least eight people were injured when a suspected homemade bomb exploded during lunch hour at a cafe in India’s technology hub of Bengaluru on Friday, authorities said.

The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in the east of the city occurred just after 1pm when crowds from nearby offices were lined up for a quick meal.

“It seems someone kept a bag and left and it exploded … it was not a big explosion,” Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka state of which Bengaluru is the capital, told reporters.

Investigators suspect it was an improvised explosive device, said Siddaramaiah, who uses only one name, adding that eight people were injured.

State Home (interior) Minister G. Parameshwara said all the injured were in hospital and none of them were in danger.

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was told there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.

“It happened in the area where customers wash their hands … something that was kept in a bag exploded,” Rao told the local TV9 news channel.

The cafe had given its CCTV footage to help police investigate the cause of the blast, she said.

Mobile camera videos shot soon after the blast, and aired by local TV channels, showed a cloud of smoke in the restaurant and one employee walking away with his hands covering his ears.

Some injured men were being helped to walk away by employees, their hands wrapped in bandages. A pillar inside the cafe was damaged from the impact of the explosion.

“I heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot and could see some smoke,” Shabarish, a witness, told TV9.

Some people had injuries on their arms and legs, and identification cards were strewn around the cafe in the chaos, he added.

India
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Karachi diary

Karachi diary

Faisal Bari
If govts could focus a bit more on infrastructure and transportation, the heart of Pakistan would be able to pump a lot more life and activity.

Editorial

Starting over
Updated 01 Mar, 2024

Starting over

Both govt and opposition must resolve that their decisions will prioritise the public good over anything else.
Missing the point
01 Mar, 2024

Missing the point

IN a change of heart, the caretaker prime minister attended the hearing of the Baloch missing persons’ case in the...
Fleecing power consumers
01 Mar, 2024

Fleecing power consumers

THE so-called independent inquiry committee, formed by the power ministry to probe charges of excessive billing by...
Unchanged rating
Updated 29 Feb, 2024

Unchanged rating

Unchanged Moody's rating underscores that fears of default will continue unless a new, larger loan agreement is reached with the IMF.
Silenced voices
29 Feb, 2024

Silenced voices

THE state suddenly seems to be acting more loyal than the king as far as respect for the judiciary is concerned. The...
Gwadar deluge
29 Feb, 2024

Gwadar deluge

GWADAR has been battered with severe rains — the worst since 2010 — with both the town and Ormara to its east ...