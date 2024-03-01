ANP to stay away from elections in Senate, assemblies

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday decided to stay away from any elections taking place in the provincial assemblies as well as Senate.

ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan in a statement issued here said that his party members will not be taking part in elections in any assembly and Senate.

Mr Khan said that his party wanted civilian supremacy, democracy and supremacy of the parliament in the country. He said the manner in which the money was used in the Feb 8 general elections had no example in the history.

“In the current situation, ANP was not in opinion of voting for anyone in the provincial assemblies and Senate,” he said. He added that the leaders of majority parties approached them with offers of offices, however, ANP was not into politics of offices.

Mr Khan said that it was his party’s principled stance that the mandate should be taken from ‘thieves’ and be given to the real representatives. Besides, he said, the party would announce its course of action regarding its parliamentary role after consultation.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl had also announced to not take part in the elections for the president, chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

Published in Dawn, March 1st, 2024