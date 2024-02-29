DAWN.COM Logo

Harry loses case against British govt over security

LONDON: Prince Harry lost a court challenge against the UK government on Wednesday over a decision to change the level of his personal security when he visits the country.

The youngest son of King Charles III launched legal action against the government after being told in February 2020 that he would no longer be given the “same degree” of publicly funded protection when in Britain.

“The ‘bespoke’ process devised for the claimant in the decision of Feb 28, 2020 was, and is, legally sound,” Judge Peter Lane said in a 52-page judgment.

Harry sensationally left Britain in 2020 with his wife Meghan, eventually settling in California. He told a hearing at London’s court in December that security concerns were preventing visits back to the United Kingdom.

“The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children,” he told court in a written statement read out by his lawyers. “That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe. “I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too,” he added.

