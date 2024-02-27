Eight injured after rain and snowfall hit northern Balochistan

QUETTA: At least eight people were injured in accidents after rain and snowfall in different areas of northern Balochistan, according to officials.

Quetta and other cities of Balochistan witnessed inclement weather over the past two days, which disrupted life and affected traffic on highways and inter-provincial roads.

Two people were seriously injured in a collision between two vehicles in the Muslim Bagh area of Pishin district. The accident occurred after a car overturned on the slippery highway.

Six other people were hurt in different areas of northern Balochistan.

Intermittent rain and snowfall started Sunday midnight in Quetta, Ziarat, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Qila Saifullah, Khanozai, Khojak Pass, Lakpass, Kan Mehtarzai, Kalat, Mastung, Toba Achakzai and many other areas and continued throughout the day on Monday.

The temperature has dropped further as Quetta, Kalat, and other areas are under the grip of Siberian winds after the snowfall.

The power and gas supplies in various areas of Quetta and Ziarat were also affected after rain and snowfall that continued for many hours.

Following heavy snowfall, traffic between Que­tta and Kandahar was suspended as the highway was blocked at Khojak Pass.

Trucks carrying Afghan transit trade goods and other items were stopped near Shella Bagh as the highway became slippery.

In Quetta, rainfall continued throughout the night while surrounding mountains and outskirts received snowfall as well.

Traffic on the Quetta-Karachi Highway was suspended at the Lakpass area.

Meanwhile, tourists who arrived in Ziarat to enjoy snowfall are facing difficulties due to the disruption in power and gas supplies, Mudassir Kakar, a local journalist, told Dawn over the telephone.

He said the valley and its surrounding areas, including Sanjavi, had received over six inches of snow so far, and intermittent snowfall was still continuing.

The Met Office has predicted more rain and snowfall in Quetta and other areas of northern and central Balochistan in the next 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2024