Two dead in Kalat, Gwadar attacks

KHUZDAR/GWADAR: Unknown armed men gunned down a businessman running a wine store in Kalat town, some 150km from Khuzdar, on Monday evening, while motorcyclists killed a man in Gwadar.

Police said that the trader, identified as Leila Ram, was sitting in his wine store when armed men on motorbikes opened fire with automatic weapons, killing him on the spot, while his grandson Kirtan Kumar was injured.

Police rushed to the site, shifted the body, and took the injured to the district hospital. The armed men on motorbikes escaped after the firing.

“We are investigating the incident,” a senior police officer said, adding that the cause of the killing was not known so far.

Meanwhile, in Gwadar, armed men opened fire at a diesel shop and killed a man working at the shop.

Police shifted the body to the GDA hospital and identified him as Kamran Riaz, a resident of district Khanewal of the Punjab province. He received a bullet to his head that proved fatal.

The cause of the killing was not known; however, police termed it a targeted killing. The body of the deceased was dispatched to his native town Kabirwala of Khanewal district.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2024