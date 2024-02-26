Woman shot dead by brothers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two brothers killed their sister in the Dhakki area within the limits of Paharpur police station, a police spokesman said here on Sunday.

He said station house officer Samar Abbas filed a report that he came to know about an incident on Feb 20, 2024, that a woman named Shaheen Bibi daughter of Sharif Kumhar was allegedly shot with a pistol by her brothers namely Shakeel and Aqeel.

When police investigated the incident, they found that Shaheen Bibi was divorced by her husband named Javed Baloch on Feb 18 due to a domestic dispute.

Shaheen Bibi went to her father’s house after which his brothers Shakeel and Aqeel made a plan to kill her due to unknown reasons.

On the night of Feb 20, Shaheen Bibi was present in her father’s room when the two accused went into the room and shot and killed their sister.

In order to hide their crime, both the brothers and their father buried Shaheen Bibi in the morning by pretending her death to be natural.

On further investigation, the police came to know about the real incident and filed an FIR of murder against Shakeel and Aqeel on the report of SHO Paharpur Samar Abbas and started further investigation.

Meanwhile, the brother of additional sessions judge, Dera Ismail Khan, was killed by unknown armed assailants here on Sunday in Paniyala area, a police spokesman told Dawn.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and filed a case of murder against unknown accused and started further investigation.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2024