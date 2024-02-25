DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2024

Sindh govt to probe poll violence, provide justice, says Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 08:15am
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV/File
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Karachi on Friday. — DawnNewsTV/File

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bila­wal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said the upcoming Sindh government led by the PPP would constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe all violent incidents during the election campaign, promising exemplary punishments for those involved.

The PPP chief made these remarks after a visit to the residence of a party supporter whose 12-year-old nephew was killed in an apparent clash between two parties in New Karachi in the lead-up to elections. The PPP chairman met the victim’s family, offered condolences to his mother, Rasoola Bibi, and offered Fateha.

“By giving exemplary punishment to those involved in the violence as per the law, we will bring justice to our workers as well as all other political workers, while also ensuring that such incidents do not happen again,” he told reporters.

According to the PPP leader, there was alleged pressure on the victim’s family to announce that they were not associated with the PPP. He said that instead of providing justice to the victim’s family, the law enforcement agencies registered FIRs. He said that his party would not forget the injustices meted out to it during the recent general elections and the killing of the PPP workers.

Insists political parties protesting rigging never won elections in Sindh

The PPP chairman said: “We will not tolerate religious, linguistic and sectarian terrorism, neither in the metropolis nor in this province. Those parties who want to promote terrorism are mistaken…we will not allow this,” he warned.

Rigging protests

Speaking about protests against alleged irregularities in elections, the PPP chairman said the opposition parties holding protests against alleged rigging had never won an election in Sindh.

The PPP chairman said the 2024 elections were not much different from the 2018 elections, recalling: “I raised my objections to the election in front of the whole of Pakistan after the (party’s) Central Executive Committee meeting.”

According to Forms-45, PPP candidates had won PS-124 and PS-125, but candidates from other parties had been declared successful in these constituencies, he claimed.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP would take its case to relevant forums and if it did not get justice, then the party would chart its future course. He said that those who are protesting “unnecessarily” in the name of rigging in Sindh these days had not won a single election in the past.

PTI-SIC alliance

Responding to a question about the PTI, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that “now the Sunni Ittehad Council should tell the truth to its workers that it does not have the majority to form the government”.

He added that the PTI did not stop Shehbaz Sharif from becoming the prime minister. “If Shehbaz Sharif is going to become the prime minister, he will thank us and the PTI, [because] I think Khan sahib himself would have decided not to field a candidate against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

On the issue of former prime minister Imran Khan writing a letter to the IMF, the PPP chairman said that “writing a letter against Pakistan” to the lender would not accomplish anything. “However, after this letter, the real face of the person who loves his politics more than the national interest has been exposed,” the PPP chairman said.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pipeline progress
25 Feb, 2024

Pipeline progress

THE outgoing caretaker government has decided to move forward with the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline...
Engaging the Taliban
25 Feb, 2024

Engaging the Taliban

DEALING with the Taliban — Afghanistan’s de facto rulers — continues to present a diplomatic dilemma for the...
Burden or opportunity?
25 Feb, 2024

Burden or opportunity?

IN terms of women’s leadership, Maryam Nawaz’s rise to the position of chief minister of Punjab marks a ...
Course correction
Updated 24 Feb, 2024

Course correction

PTI should not abandon its power and responsibility while expecting an external stakeholder to set things right.
The plot thickens
Updated 24 Feb, 2024

The plot thickens

THE recent explosive allegations by Liaquat Ali Chattha, the former commissioner of Rawalpindi, have thrust the...
Trigger-happy police
24 Feb, 2024

Trigger-happy police

ARE the citizens of Karachi becoming fair game again? There were some grisly signs of a rapid return to living...