DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 25, 2024

Marwat issued show-cause notice for remarks against Gohar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 25, 2024 Updated February 25, 2024 07:47am
The combo photo shows PTI leaders Gohar Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat. — File
The combo photo shows PTI leaders Gohar Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat. — File

ISLAMABAD: The PTI has issu­­ed a show-cause notice to Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat over rema­rks against PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan that had triggered a controversy within the party.

Mr Marwat has been advised to tender an unconditional apology within two days and has been informed that if he did not reply or his reply was unsatisfactory, further action would be taken as per the party policy.

Amid wild rumours taking rounds about why the PTI founding chairman Imran Khan did not decide to continue with Mr Gohar as the party chairman, Mr Marwat claimed in a talk show that Mr Gohar was not competent enough to be continued as the party chairman. He claimed that it was the reason the party had decided to nominate Barrister Ali Zafar as a candidate for the chairman’s slot.

“Mr Gohar is a gentleman, but his performance was unsatisfactory. A cha­irman needs to be active all the time,” Mr Marwat said. He said that Mr Go­­har got three months but could not perform well, adding that Mr Gohar fai­led to lead from the front after the election results.

The PTI will hold intra-party elections on March 3. Imran Khan, the party’s founding chairman, has nominated Mr Zafar as the candidate for the chairman slot.

The show-cause notice to Mr Marwat, issued on Saturday and signed by PTI chief organiser Omar Ayub Khan, said: “It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you went against the party policy and gave a statement against Barrister Gohar Ali Khan which has caused significant distress that cannot be tolerated.”

Mr Marwat, who was elected as MNA from Lakki Marwat’s NA-41 constituency, was advised in the notice to apologise for the remarks and submit a written reply within two days.

The PTI earlier conducted its intra-party elections in Peshawar in December, in which all party representatives, including Barrister Gohar Khan as chairman, were elected unopposed.

However, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the party polls, a decision later upheld by the Supreme Court. As a result, the party was deprived of its election symbol, ‘bat’, and its candidates had to contest general elections as independent candidates.

The PTI again decided to hold intra-party elections on Feb 5, three days before general elections, but then withdrew the decision.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pipeline progress
25 Feb, 2024

Pipeline progress

THE outgoing caretaker government has decided to move forward with the much-delayed Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline...
Engaging the Taliban
25 Feb, 2024

Engaging the Taliban

DEALING with the Taliban — Afghanistan’s de facto rulers — continues to present a diplomatic dilemma for the...
Burden or opportunity?
25 Feb, 2024

Burden or opportunity?

IN terms of women’s leadership, Maryam Nawaz’s rise to the position of chief minister of Punjab marks a ...
Course correction
Updated 24 Feb, 2024

Course correction

PTI should not abandon its power and responsibility while expecting an external stakeholder to set things right.
The plot thickens
Updated 24 Feb, 2024

The plot thickens

THE recent explosive allegations by Liaquat Ali Chattha, the former commissioner of Rawalpindi, have thrust the...
Trigger-happy police
24 Feb, 2024

Trigger-happy police

ARE the citizens of Karachi becoming fair game again? There were some grisly signs of a rapid return to living...