MQM-P team discusses power-sharing formula with Shehbaz

LAHORE: An MQM-P delegation called on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed a power-sharing formula with him.

The delegation from Kara­chi comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P reportedly came to meet Mr Sharif, who is the candidate of six parties for the post of the prime minister, to get his assurance that the party will get ‘reasonable share’ in the upcoming government.

The Sindh governor’s slot is expected to go to MQM-P. Besides, the MQM-P wants some important ministries.

According to a statement issued by the PML-N after the meeting, the visiting MQM-P team and Mr Sharif discussed mutual cooperation.

Talking to the MQM-P delegation, Mr Shehbaz Sharif said that the mandate of every party should be respected.

“We should respect the mandate of every party. It is the duty of every one to steer the country out of the economic crisis. We need to prefer the national interest over political interest,” he said.

The MQM-P team said that under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, the country would overcome the pro­b­lems it was facing today.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party comprising Khalid Magsi, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Kahda Babar also met Mr Shehbaz Sharif.

The leadership of the two parties agreed to continue supporting each other to face the challenges.

“We all will have to sit together to steer the country out of crisis, especially the economic one,” Mr Sharif said, adding that the country could not afford anarchy. He promised to work day and night to give relief to the masses.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2024