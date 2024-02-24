DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 24, 2024

MQM-P team discusses power-sharing formula with Shehbaz

Zulqernain Tahir Published February 24, 2024 Updated February 24, 2024 08:42am
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal meet Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Feb 23. — via X
Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal meet Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Feb 23. — via X

LAHORE: An MQM-P delegation called on PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and discussed a power-sharing formula with him.

The delegation from Kara­chi comprised Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P reportedly came to meet Mr Sharif, who is the candidate of six parties for the post of the prime minister, to get his assurance that the party will get ‘reasonable share’ in the upcoming government.

The Sindh governor’s slot is expected to go to MQM-P. Besides, the MQM-P wants some important ministries.

According to a statement issued by the PML-N after the meeting, the visiting MQM-P team and Mr Sharif discussed mutual cooperation.

Talking to the MQM-P delegation, Mr Shehbaz Sharif said that the mandate of every party should be respected.

“We should respect the mandate of every party. It is the duty of every one to steer the country out of the economic crisis. We need to prefer the national interest over political interest,” he said.

The MQM-P team said that under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, the country would overcome the pro­b­lems it was facing today.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party comprising Khalid Magsi, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Senator Kahda Babar also met Mr Shehbaz Sharif.

The leadership of the two parties agreed to continue supporting each other to face the challenges.

“We all will have to sit together to steer the country out of crisis, especially the economic one,” Mr Sharif said, adding that the country could not afford anarchy. He promised to work day and night to give relief to the masses.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Course correction
Updated 24 Feb, 2024

Course correction

PTI should not abandon its power and responsibility while expecting an external stakeholder to set things right.
The plot thickens
24 Feb, 2024

The plot thickens

THE recent explosive allegations by Liaquat Ali Chattha, the former commissioner of Rawalpindi, have thrust the...
Trigger-happy police
24 Feb, 2024

Trigger-happy police

ARE the citizens of Karachi becoming fair game again? There were some grisly signs of a rapid return to living...
What next for PTI?
Updated 23 Feb, 2024

What next for PTI?

THE incoming government has been carved up. With the major offices apportioned between the PML-N and PPP, the...
Tackling debt
23 Feb, 2024

Tackling debt

MANY would tend to describe a new report warning that the country is headed for “inevitable default”, which will...
Imprisoned abroad
23 Feb, 2024

Imprisoned abroad

THE issue of Pakistani prisoners imprisoned in foreign jails crops up regularly, particularly during parliamentary...