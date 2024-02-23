In talks with premier, MQM-P hails steps for economic stability

ISLAMABAD: An MQM-P delegation led by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Thursday called on caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and discussed with him the country’s political situation.

MQM-P leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal also attended the meeting, a PM Office press release said.

The MQM-P leaders lauded PM Kakar for the steps taken by the caretaker gover­nment to stabilise the country’s economy.

A source in the MQM-P told Dawn that the formation of the new government also came under discussion. The source said that after the PPP’s decision to not sit in the government in the Centre, the PML-N and MQM-P will be the two mainstream political parties in the forthcoming federal cabinet.

Political situation, govt formation also come under discussion

It may be recalled that MQM-P has already demanded four federal ministries in the federal cabinet to be headed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister.

It has been agreed between the PML-N and MQM-P that incumbent Sindh Governor Tessori, who is a senior leader of Muttahida, will continue to hold the coveted post in the province in the new set-up.

Sources claimed that MQM-P wanted the slot of deputy speaker in the National Assembly, but the PML-N had already given it to PPP. Now, the MQM-P is insisting on four portfolios in the federal cabinet.

In addition to its share in the cabinet, the MQM-P has demanded legislation to empower the local governments, a demand long held by the Karachi-based party for devolution of powers.

Meanwhile, a tug of war has started within the parties’ ranks to grab coveted positions in the centre as well as the provinces.

Sources in the PPP said that as it has been agreed between the PPP and PML-N that Shehbaz Sharif will be the prime minister and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari will be the next president of the country. The PPP has also demanded that it should be given the post of governor Punjab.

Published in Dawn, February 23rd, 2024