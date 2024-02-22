DAWN.COM Logo

X says India’s demand to block accounts curtails freedom of expression

February 22, 2024

Social media platform X said on Thursday it took down certain accounts and posts following an order by the Indian government, which local media reports say are linked to ongoing protests by farmers demanding higher prices for crops.

The platform formerly known as Twitter did not provide details of the removals but said it disagreed with the action and that the move amounts to curtailing freedom of expression.

The action puts the spotlight again on the struggles faced by foreign technology giants operating in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, which has often criticised Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to tackle what it calls fake or “anti-India” content.

X said its position on the matter was consistent with its ongoing legal challenge against the Indian government’s content-blocking orders.

“We will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts,” X’s Global Government Affairs said in a post, without naming the accounts.

The statement comes following a week of protests by thousands of Indian farmers who have camped 200 km (125 miles) north of Delhi after police blocked their march to the capital and fired tear gas at crowds trying to press forward.

National daily Hindustan Times reported that the “emergency” blocking orders issued last week by the government cover accounts of some farmers’ groups and supporters.

The interior affairs and information technology ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

X’s Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions do not allow it to publish the government orders but the platform wants to maintain transparency.

“This lack of disclosure can lead to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making,” it added.

