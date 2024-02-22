Israeli strikes kill four in Lebanon, Syria

BEIRUT/DAMASCUS: Israeli airstrikes killed four people in Lebanon and Syria on Wednesday, media and security sources said.

One of the strikes killed a woman and a child in south Lebanon, sources said, days after Hezbollah vowed to inflict a price on Israel for killing civilians in the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The woman and girl were killed in the strike in Majdal Zoun, a village some 6km from the border, according to two security sources and a medical source.

A statement from Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee on X said the Israeli army had carried out an attack on “a military building” in the village of Yaroun in southern Lebanon, and that Israeli warplanes had launched raids on three Hezbollah operational headquarters in the south.

It did not mention Majdal Zoun, which is about an hour’s drive from Yaroun.

The Hezbollah movement announced more than half a dozen attacks on Israeli positions on Wednesday.

Strike in Syria

The Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria’s capital Damascus, killing two people, Syrian state media and a security source said.

A military source cited by Syrian state TV said the strike at about 9:40am (0640 GMT) wounded a number of other people, identifying the dead as civilians.

Images published by Syrian state media showed the charred side of a multi-storey building. The security source said the “attack did not achieve its aims”.

The neighbourhood hosts residential buildings, schools and Iranian cultural centres, and lies near a large, heavily guarded complex used by security agencies.

Published in Dawn, February 22nd, 2024