Russian court to hear case brought by Navalny’s mother

AFP Published February 21, 2024 Updated February 21, 2024 04:36pm

A court in the Russian Far North will next month hear a case brought by the mother of dead opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been prevented from seeing his body, his allies said Wednesday.

Lyudmila Navalnaya has travelled to the remote IK-3 prison where her son died, but since Saturday, when she arrived, she has been prevented from seeing his body.

On Tuesday, she appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the release of her son’s body.

The TASS news agency reported the court had received a complaint on “illegal acts” and that the hearing would take place behind closed doors.

Navalny’s team said on social media the court in the Arctic city of Salekhard would consider the case on March 4 — more than two weeks after Putin’s opponent died.

On Tuesday, Lyudmila Navalnaya broke her silence on her son’s death, calling on Putin to let her see her son’s body in a video address.

“I appeal to you, Vladimir Putin. The solution to the issue depends only on you,” she said. “Let me finally see my son. I demand that Alexei’s body be released immediately so that I can bury him in a humane way.”

Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya echoed the call, demanding authorities allow for him to be “buried with dignity.”

Putin has not commented or responded. The longtime Russian leader has been silent on the death in prison of his main political opponent.

