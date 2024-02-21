PTI wants ECP chief’s scalp over post-poll crisis

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as he blamed the “controversial” official for the post-poll fiasco.

In a media talk following his meeting with PTI ex-chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar Khan said the Election Commission of Pakistan chief was “the primary person” for the ongoing political crisis in the country and had also become a controversial figure in the wake of allegations against the election watchdog.

According to the PTI leader, the ECP “badly failed” to fulfil its responsibility. He said that it was the responsibility of the ECP to compile results as per Form 45.

The PTI leader also referred to the unsubstantiated allegations made by the former Rawalpindi commissioner, saying he feared the ex-commissioner’s life was under threat and sought protection for him.

It may be noted Liaquat Ali Chattha, who served as the commissioner in Rawalpindi, had accused the ECP chief and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of rigging in the elections. The allegations were, however, denied by the CJP and the CEC.

Mr Gohar said the agreement with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) had been finalised and soon an application would be filed to get reserved seats from the SIC platform. He hoped that the ECP would not deprive the PTI of its reserved seats.

“We have sent a list of 50 MNAs to the ECP and we hope that the reserved seats will be allocated accordingly,” he said. A day earlier, the PTI had announced its merger with the SIC to claim its share of reserved seats in all provinces and the National Assembly.

‘Threats to Bushra’

Meanwhile, the PTI issued a statement claiming the life of former first lady Bushra Bibi was in danger. Bushra Bibi, who had been kept in “solitary confinement” at her Banigala residence — which was declared a sub-jail after her conviction — has reportedly been suffering from “severe pain for the last six days” after consuming allegedly “substandard, harmful and poisonous food”, the PTI claimed.

The PTI spokesperson called upon the court and prison authorities to take “much-needed steps to ensure the protection of health and life of the former first lady”. The spokesperson claimed that the ex-first lady was “being deprived of her legal and constitutional right to undergo a medical examination”.

He lamented that her family was not being allowed to meet Bushra Bibi as part of a “deliberate plan to harm her”, which was a clear violation of the Constitution and prison rules and regulations.

The spokesperson claimed that the decision to confine Bushra Bibi at Banigala residence was an “attempt to demoralise” her spouse and party founder Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, February 21st, 2024