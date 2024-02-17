DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N boosts efforts to woo independents for coalition govt

Zulqernain Tahir Published February 17, 2024 Updated February 17, 2024 09:37am

LAHORE: The PML-N has intensified efforts to woo independent winning candidates in the province ahead of cobbling up a coalition government both in the Centre and Punjab.

On Friday, MNA-elect Rasheed Akbar Nawani from NA-92, MPAs-elect Ahmad Nawaz Nawani PP-90 and Amir Inyat PP-92 (Bhakkar) and Rana Abdul Manan PP-272 (Muzaffarghar) called on the party leadership and announced their joining of the PML-N.

The PML-N has so far managed to take 16 independent MPAs-elect (not backed by PTI) and four MNAs-elect on board.

According to unofficial election results, the PML-N has 79 seats in National Assembly and 137 in Punjab Assembly, respectively.

With the inclusion of 16 independent winners, the PML-N number in the provincial assembly has touched 153.

16 MPAs-elect, and four MNAs-elect taken on board so far, party sources claim

Sources say that the PML-N aims to gather enough independents so that it does not need to depend much on the PPP in the future scheme of things.

On the other hand, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) has managed to woo four MPAs-elect (three of them backed by the PTI).

After the resignation of IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan is looking after the affairs of the party that was carved out of PTI in the wake of May 9 events.

He claimed that another group of 10 to 15 MPAs-elect would soon join the IPP, as they had been in contact with him.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024

