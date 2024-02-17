PML-N boosts efforts to woo independents for coalition govt

LAHORE: The PML-N has intensified efforts to woo independent winning candidates in the province ahead of cobbling up a coalition government both in the Centre and Punjab.
On Friday, MNA-elect Rasheed Akbar Nawani from NA-92, MPAs-elect Ahmad Nawaz Nawani PP-90 and Amir Inyat PP-92 (Bhakkar) and Rana Abdul Manan PP-272 (Muzaffarghar) called on the party leadership and announced their joining of the PML-N.
The PML-N has so far managed to take 16 independent MPAs-elect (not backed by PTI) and four MNAs-elect on board.
According to unofficial election results, the PML-N has 79 seats in National Assembly and 137 in Punjab Assembly, respectively.
With the inclusion of 16 independent winners, the PML-N number in the provincial assembly has touched 153.
16 MPAs-elect, and four MNAs-elect taken on board so far, party sources claim
Sources say that the PML-N aims to gather enough independents so that it does not need to depend much on the PPP in the future scheme of things.
On the other hand, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) has managed to woo four MPAs-elect (three of them backed by the PTI).
After the resignation of IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen, Aleem Khan is looking after the affairs of the party that was carved out of PTI in the wake of May 9 events.
He claimed that another group of 10 to 15 MPAs-elect would soon join the IPP, as they had been in contact with him.
Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.