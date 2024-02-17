US reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Pakistan

KARACHI: Andrew Schofer, the deputy chief of mission (DCM) of the US Embassy in Pakistan, has said that his country is committed to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan.

He said this during his visit to Karachi that concluded on Friday.

During the visit, he reinforced the efforts of the United States to promote democracy, economic growth and women’s economic empowerment and to further strengthen ties with the people of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

“We are committed to deepening our partnership with Pakistan and working together on our shared priorities that promote democracy, inclusive economic growth, and stability in the region. This visit to Karachi is the reflection of our commitment to our continued engagement with diverse stakeholders and reinforcing our bilateral ties,” he said.

DCM Schofer stated the United States demonstrated its support for the people of Sindh during the time of climate disaster and post floods recovery efforts by extending over $215 million in support for Sindh since 2022.

With a focus on education, clean water, malnutrition, and healthcare, the United States has been actively engaged in supporting the people of Sindh in their efforts to recover from the floods and build disaster resilience.

Underscoring the US commitment to promote women’s entrepreneurship, DCM Schofer visited the USAID-supported Terry Tex International company in Karachi, an example of how USAID’s support can empower local businesses to expand their horizons.

His visit to the Lincoln Corner at the Pakistan American Cultural Center brought together dynamic youth leaders, providing them with a unique platform for discussion.

During his visit, DCM Schofer met with private sector and civil society leaders across various sectors, including finance, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. These dialogues reinforced the importance of inclusive private sector-led growth, trade, and investment between Pakistan and the United States.

The press release stated that the visit of the US official also underscored their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and vulnerable religious minorities in Pakistan.

During his trip to Karachi, the DCM met UNHCR officials and discussed pressing issues facing Afghan refugees, showcasing a commitment to humanitarian aid and support.

The DCM’s meeting with religious minorities was marked by a special interaction with the Parsi community in Karachi. This event served as a valuable opportunity for DCM Schofer to gain a deeper understanding of Karachi’s diverse religious and cultural fabric, fostering greater harmony and appreciation among its inhabitants.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024