PSL glitz returns to screens from today

SHADAB Khan (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi address pre-match press conferences on Friday.—White Star

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are all set to lock horns in the opening clash of the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night.

Both the teams have two titles to their name each. While the Qalandars have won back-to-back editions in 2022 and 2023, United clinched the inaugural season in 2016 and then in 2018.

The new edition’s first ball will be bowled at 8.00pm after the conclusion of what is expected to be a colourful opening ceremony, which is set to start at 6.30pm.

Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi — under whose captaincy the side won their first two titles after going trophy-less in the first six seasons — and Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan addressed pre-match press conferences here on Friday.

“We have won back to back editions of the PSL and now we will try to clinch the title for the third consecutive time,” Shaheen, who is also Pakistan’s T20 captain, said.

Qalandars go into the season without the services of a major strike bowler in Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, but Shaheen believed his team’s squad was balanced.

“Though we do not have the services of Rashid Khan, our picks have been strong and we are satisfied with the combination,” he said. “We will miss Rashid as he has played a pivotal role in our wins in the last two editions.”

Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has also returned from injury to play his first season for United, who have also picked his brothers — also pace bowlers — Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah, who was impressive for Pakistan in the recent U-19 World Cup, in the emerging players category.

Shaheen expressed his happiness about Naseem’s return, while also providing his views on his brothers.

“He is back to play for Islamabad after recovering from his fitness problems and we all pray for his good performance so that he could come back in the Pakistan team,” he said, while adding that he believed that Ubaid was quicker than Naseem.

Shaheen said he expected the Gaddafi Stadium crowd to stand behind the Qalandars while admitting he was looking to keep his pace restricted between 135-140 kmph mark.

The left-armer said he expected his fellow Qalandars pacers Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan to capitalise on their abilities, while noting that the team needed to bring out its best in all departments of the game.

Meanwhile, Shadab, who has also recovered from fitness problems recently after a long period, said he had come back in the PSL with a positive mindset.

About the return of Naseem, Shadab said the bowler needed to be given time to reach the top of his performance after what was a significant injury.

“My prayers for Naseem, who is coming back after a long time, and he may take some time to get back,” he said.

Shadab said the Qalandars were strong rivals to United and that they weren’t an easy side to beat but added that his team was capable of performing well according to the situation.

That, the former Pakis­tan vice-captain added, required unity among the players. Shadab, like Shaheen, also hoped the Lahore crowd would back the Islamabad outfit.

Shadab said his performances before his injury weren’t up to the mark and the criticism hurled towards him was not unfair.

Published in Dawn, February 17th, 2024