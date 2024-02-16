DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N yet to make up mind on Balochistan CM slot

Saleem Shahid Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 08:22am

QUETTA: PML-N leaders in Balochistan have said that no decision has so far been taken about the upcoming chief minister’s slot, which will be annou­nced after consultation with the would-be coalition partners.

Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani told a joint press conference on Thursday evening that the party’s central leadership would take a decision about forming a government in Balochistan.

Mr Alyani — accompanied by PML-N Balochistan President Jaffar Khan Mand­okhail, General Secr­etary Jamal Shah Kakar, and party leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran — also asked the leadership of protesting parties to approach election tribunals and courts to get their issues resolved instead of “causing difficulties to the people of Balochistan”.

He ex­­press­ed satisfaction with the PML-N’s performance in the Feb 8 elections, as the party have won 10 provincial and five national seats in the province. He acknowledged the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, stating that the party had achieved significant success under his guidance.

Party leaders ask protesting candidates not to ‘waste time’ in strikes

He appreciated the Election Commission for conducting peaceful polls despite some complaints in certain areas.

Mr Mandokhail also urged the protesting parties and candidates to avoid creating chaos in the country, emphasising that Balochistan, for the first time, was becoming a part of national politics in significant numbers.

He encouraged all parties to contribute to the progress and development of the province by participating in parliamentary activities.

As for the talks with independent MPAs, he said that their response was positive.

The leaders of PML-N mentioned ongoing efforts to establish communication with other political parties to explore possibilities for government formation.

The PML-N leaders stre­ssed the need for unity among political parties to serve the interests and development of Baloch­istan and its people. They warned against “wasting time” in strikes and emphasised the importance of working together for the betterment of the people.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2024

