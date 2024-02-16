DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 17, 2024

ECP power to withdraw electoral symbol challenged

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 07:34am

LAHORE: The powers of the ECP to withdraw the electoral sy­mbol of a political party has been challenged before the Lahore High Court.

Munir Ahmad, a lawyer, filed a ‘public interest’ petition through advocate Azhar Siddique and assailed the vires of Sec­tion 215 of the Elec­tions Act 2017, which provides for eligibility of a party to obtain election symbol.

It may be recalled that PTI contested the Feb 8 elections without an electoral symbol which it lost after a bitter legal battle over its failure to hold intra-party elections.

The petitioner pleads that the right to contest the election under a common symbol cannot be taken away, contending that the ECP being a constitutional body is not a court or a tribunal, therefore, any power wrongly assumed by it for taking away fundamental rights is illegal in terms of Article 8.

The hearing of the petition has been fixed for Feb 16 before Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan.

Published in Dawn, February 16th, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All the king’s men
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

All the king’s men

Only way to stave off the continuous crises that afflict Pakistani politics is for powerful quarters to stop creating and patronising political parties.
Hiking gas prices
16 Feb, 2024

Hiking gas prices

BY increasing gas prices by up to 45pc to recover an additional Rs242bn from all categories of consumers, the...
Humane strategy
Updated 16 Feb, 2024

Humane strategy

DOG culling has ended in Sindh, the high court was recently told, marking a shift towards a more humane and...
Staged show
Updated 15 Feb, 2024

Staged show

A ragtag bunch of ‘patriotic’ politicians will soon resume the mission of ‘saving’ Pakistan despite making a hash of it the first time around.
PTI’s options
Updated 15 Feb, 2024

PTI’s options

WITH post-election deal-making in high gear, all parties are weighing their options, and the PTI is no different,...
Revitalising the Indus
15 Feb, 2024

Revitalising the Indus

IN a much-needed development for the overexploited and climate change-ravaged Indus river, the UN has included...