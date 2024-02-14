DAWN.COM Logo

Gandapur gets protective bail in multiple cases

Muhammad Irfan Mughal Published February 14, 2024 Updated February 14, 2024 07:04am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan Bench on Tuesday granted protective bail to MPA-elect and PTI’s nominee for the provincial chief minister’s office Ali Amin Gandapur in 26 cases registered against him by several police stations.

Justice Faheem Wali Khan of a single-member bench accepted the bail petition of Mr Gandapur, whose lawyer Ghulam Mohammad Sapal appeared before the court.

The PTI leader is named in multiple assault and corruption cases registered by police stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. He is currently absconding from the law. Ghulam Mohammad Sapal was the lawyer for the PTI leader. The court granted relief to the PTI leader in each of those cases.

Mr Sapal told reporters that his client had got bail until March 9 in 12 cases registered in Rawalpindi.

One case was registered against Mr Gandapur in Wah cantonment area and another in Taxila. He got protective bail in both cases until March 11, according to the lawyer.

He said the protective bail was also granted to his client until March 18 in a case registered in Gujranwala.

Mr Sapal said four cases were registered in Faisalabad and bail was granted to the PTI leader in all of them until March 16.

Mr Gandapur got bail until March 15 in two cases registered in Lahore and until March 1 in six corruption cases.

Earlier in the day, advocate Shah Faisal Uthmankehl filed a petition with the principal seat of the high court in Peshawar on behalf of Mr Gandapur seeking the formation of a single-member bench in Dera Ismail Khan for hearing his protective petitions.

Mr Uthmankhel said normally, petitions for transit bail were heard by a single-member bench.

He, however, said as a division bench was hearing cases against Mr Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, his client filed the petition for the formation of a single-member bench for hearing his pleas for protective bail.

A writ petition was filed with the Lahore High Court about other cases against the PTI leader.

Mr Sapal said he hoped that justice would prevail in cases registered against Mr Gandapur.

After his release, Mr Gandapur appreciated the court’s decision and said he would continue serving the people.

He said he had faith in the judiciary and would cooperate with it regarding cases registered against him.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2024

