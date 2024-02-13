PTI to field candidates for speaker, PM slots

ISLAMABAD: Even as PTI described alleged ongoing attempts to change the election results to convert the victory of its candidates into defeat as a malicious plot to plunge the country deep into a quagmire of political chaos and economic instability, the party on Monday decided to run for the offices of speaker, prime minister and other positions.

Besides, the PTI has established special committees to strategise on government formation in the Centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn.com reported.

A party spokesperson said that holding a free, fair and transparent election was the only inevitable democratic and constitutional way to steer the country out of the prevailing myriad crises, but the ECP was wasting this opportunity with its “incompetence and nefarious agenda”.

In a related development, a PTI delegation called on President Dr Arif Alvi and raised the ‘rigging’ issue with him.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson said people of Pakistan gave a clear verdict and spoke loudly and clearly with their power of vote. Unfortunately, he added, attempts were afoot to forcibly convert the majority into a minority through what he called the compromised returning officers by murdering the democracy and tarnishing the credibility and integrity of the entire election process.

The spokesperson pointed out that the entire world was looking at the elections with suspicion because of the ECP’s visible “bias” and its interference in the election process.

He stated that if the Supreme Court had seriously taken the PTI’s concerns and reservations pertaining to the real ambitions of the ECP, including the appointment of administrative officers as ROs, the commission would not have dared to play with the public mandate. He warned that the current economic conditions of the country as well as people could not endure the experience of power-sharing between the “touts and banarsi thugs” once again; therefore, the elected majority of people should be respected.

He urged the apex court to immediately intervene and thwart the plan to impose the people-rejected minority group by bulldozing the true public mandate.

Core Committee

The PTI’s core committee decided to raise the issue of the alleged rigging at all forums so that nation would not face the issue in future.

The meeting agreed to nominate candidates for premier, speaker and other important parliamentary positions.

The spokesperson alleged that Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had violated the sanctity of the public mandate by opposing the electronic voting machines.

He demanded CEC Raja and members of the commission stop tampering with the public mandate and resign immediately.

Meeting with Alvi

For the first time after May 9 riots, a PTI delegation met President Alvi and expressed reservations regarding alleged rigging in the polls.

According to the President House, the delegation comprising Raoof Hassan and Umair Niazi called on President Alvi, at Aiwan-i-Sadr.

When contacted, Raoof Hasan told Dawn, “We discussed Pakistan, its people and its interests. Yours and mine interests were discussed.”

The PTI delegation informed the president about alleged rigging in the elections, said a press release issued by the presidency.

