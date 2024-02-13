Three killed in firing on PPP rally in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people were killed and five received injuries when unidentified attackers opened firing on a vehicle in the rally of Pakistan Peoples Party in Bhud area here on Monday.

A police official said that unidentified persons attacked the vehicle with firearms in the limits of Hattala police station. The people on board the vehicle were going to congratulate PPP candidate Ahmed Karim Kundi for his victory on a provincial assembly seat in the general elections.

He said that three people were killed and five received injuries in the attack. Rescue 1122 team along with police reached the spot after receiving information about the attack and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The official said that a heavy contingent of police also launched search operation in the area.

PPP central information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the attack on rally of his party and demanded immediate arrest of attackers.

In a statement, he said that the tragic incident was regrettable. He said that the perpetrators of the cowardly act would be brought to justice. He said that PPP would be forced to protest if the attackers were not arrested.

However, Mr Kundi said that both inspector general of police and regional police officer had assured him of immediate arrest of the attackers.

He said that opponents were perturbed by the progress of PPP and a peaceful rally was targeted when workers were on their way to celebrate the victory of his brother Ahmad Kundi in the general elections.

Meanwhile, two young men were killed while two others sustained injuries when a tractor trolley collided with a loader rickshaw in the limits of Saddar police station.

A police official said that Faizan lodged a report that he along with Mohammad Farooq, Idrees and Zeeshan was on going home in a rickshaw loader after loading sugarcane on it.

He said when they reached DI Khan-Bannu Road, a speedy tractor trolley also loaded with sugarcane hit them.

As a result, Mohammad Farooq and Idrees died on the spot while Faizan and Zeeshan sustained injuries. Police registered a case and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, February 13th, 2024