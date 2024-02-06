DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2024

Alvi calls for fair play in granting loans to govt employees

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) to evaluate the current system of granting loans to government employees to ensure transparency, merit and fair play.

The president had raised concerns over the non-observance of criteria as two separate lists, called the “regular list” and the “out of turn list/priority” were being maintained for granting loans.

Mr Alvi observed that there seemed to be no criteria as to when, why and how an employee was to be moved from the “regular list” to the “out of turn” (priority) list. The president has expressed his concerns in a letter sent to the AGP.

An official announcement of the President Secretariat issued on Monday said that this issue had come to light during the hearing of representations, filed by different government officers/organisations, wherein incidents of preferential treatment and violations of merit were reported as loans were extended to some of the government employees in violation of General Financial Rules (GFR) and the approved criteria of Dec 7, 2015.

Mr Alvi had also observed that the Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) of various ministries send lists of employees to AGPR based on their discretion. These out-of-turn loans to employees on priority were causing grievances and litigation.

In 2015, a mechanism was devised by the Finance Division in consultation with AGPR, which envisaged that a revolving fund would be established, and out of the total allocation, 10pc would be earmarked for hardship cases, 25pc for priority list, and 65pc for the general waiting list.

For hardship cases, criteria would be prepared and cases would be decided by a two-member Hardship Committee. It further required that AGPR would ensure transparency and merit in the preparation of these lists that would be displayed on the webpages of AGPR and the Finance Division.

In response to the president’s letter, a special study by the AGP pointed out that loans in hardship cases were being granted without the approval of the committee, and, in violation of the decisions made in 2015 as the Finance Division and AGPR had failed to prepare and finalise any criteria for hardship cases.

It even observed that in some cases, preferential treatment had been meted out to some employees as Fund Availability Certificates (FACs) had been issued to them on the same date of applications. It adds that the mechanism made in 2015 was not being complied with as a priority and general waiting lists were not being displayed on the web pages of AGPR and the Finance Division.

It also pointed out that 38pc expenditure was made for hardship cases instead of 10pc in both House Building Advance (HBA) and Motor Car Advance (MCA) cases. Further, 56pc funds were released to the priority list instead of 25pc in MCA cases.

Similarly, seniority lists were not being followed in HBA and MCA cases. The study further revealed that applications were being processed manually by sub-offices at Lahore, Gilgit and Peshawar instead of through the SAP system of AGPR.

The study recommends that in the presence of hardship provision, there is no need for a separate priority list, and 10pc quota for hardship cases should be strictly followed, and such cases should be processed on the recommendations of the hardship committee as per the mechanism already approved in 2015.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism challenge
Updated 06 Feb, 2024

Terrorism challenge

Unless the new dispensation in Islamabad tackles terrorism head-on, economic stability and social cohesion will be very difficult to achieve.
Iddat ruling
06 Feb, 2024

Iddat ruling

IN our cultural norms, there are some lines that should never be crossed. Turning someone’s personal affairs into ...
Rain misery
06 Feb, 2024

Rain misery

THE recent rain-related flooding in Karachi and Balochistan have once again exposed the chronic mismanagement and...
Economic rhetoric
Updated 05 Feb, 2024

Economic rhetoric

"Economic programmes" articulated by PML-N, PTI and PPP show none has an actionable strategy to tackle the daunting economic challenges.
Muslims in India
05 Feb, 2024

Muslims in India

POST-Ram temple India is another country where a new religious edifice has become a flashpoint as social injustices...
Questionable results
05 Feb, 2024

Questionable results

THE performance of many of the country’s public education boards is sub-par, thanks to corruption and ...