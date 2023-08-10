Bilawal promises interest-free loans, land ownership to people if PPP wins polls

SUKKUR: PPP Chair­m­­­an Bilawal Bhutto-Zar­dari has said if people give mandate to the Peoples Party in the next general elections, it will provide interest-free loans and ownership rights to families who have been living on the government land for generations without ownership rights, adding that women will be made owners of such houses.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony for the construction of houses for 82,746 flood victims in Ghotki district on Wed­ne­s­day, the outgoing foreign minister said that PPP governments had always introduced such revolutionary programmes in the country, says a press release issued by Bilawal House Media Cell.

The houses are being built under the Sindh People’s Housing Prog­ra­m­me for Flood Affectees. Under the programme, two million houses would be built for flood-affected families across the province.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that Benazir Income Sup­port Programme, interest-free loans programme for women for business, Peo­ples Poverty Reduction Programme and now building houses for flood-hit people and giving them ownership rights are practical examples of the PPP’s service to the masses.

“We are not only fighting flood devastation, but also fighting poverty by building houses for victims simultaneously,” he said.

He recalled that after the floods last year, whenever he went to the affected areas the people had one demand and that was to help them build their ruined houses.

“Within a span of 10 months, we planned a huge programme to build houses for flood victims, arranged funding for the purpose at the global level, and ensured the implementation of the programme,” the PPP chief said, adding that under the project construction of two million houses had started in the province.

“Before my coming to power there was a prime minister who in his election campaign promised to create 10 million jobs and build five million houses for people, got four years to fulfil that programme, but did not build even one house.

“We got power just a few mon­ths ago, but this work has already started. Some houses have been built, others are being built, and the rest will be built soon,” he said.

The PPP chairman said a selec­ted prime minister deceived the nation by making false promises.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari clai­med that PPP had been unnecessarily criticised in the past on the pretext that it did not know how to govern the province, adding that the character assassination of PPP was based on lies.

Published in Dawn, August 10th, 2023