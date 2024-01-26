Amid vote split fears, three PTI leaders vying for Mingora’s PK-6 seat

SWAT: With the electoral battle heating up in PK-6 constituency of Mingora city here, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf faces an internal challenge as its three key leaders are contesting the Feb 8 elections as independents amid fears of the division of its voter base.

They, including former member of the provincial assembly (MPA) Fazal Hakeem, PTI Swat general secretary Zahid Khan alias Baz Khan and Youth Wing president Saad Khan, claim to be the PTI nominee.

Despite contesting elections independently, they all display the PTI’s flag and put up images of party founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in their campaign materials. Tensions have escalated in the PTI as senior members side with different candidates.

Zahid Khan alias Baz Khan appears to have secured a significant backing of key PTI members and local body representatives and that was evident in the recent workers’ convention in Mingora.

Political observers in Swat note that while the PTI secured victories in the constituency for the last two years, the present internal discord poses a serious threat to the party’s victory prospects.

The three-way competition among PTI candidates confuses PTI supporters and risks diluting the party’s overall strength in the upcoming elections.

Fayaz Zafar, a senior journalist in Swat, insisted that the division would definitely cause harm to the PTI because its three members vying for the PK-6 seat have sufficient supporters.

“Many senior workers and founder members of PTI seem unhappy with Fazal Hakim Khan and support Zahid Khan alias Baz Khan. In contrast, many young workers support the young candidate Saad Khan, who is also popular on social media,” he told Dawn.

Adding to the complexity of the race is the entry of Rickshaw Union president Ibrahim Khankhel, who also claims to be a PTI worker and has further intensified the competition.

In addition, Iftikhar Ahmad Bacha, a PTI-P candidate and close associate of former chief minister Mahmood Khan, is also in the running, potentially diverting many of the PTI votes in his favour.

Analyst Sajjad Khan said, “We can see a large number of the former supporters of PTI with Iftikhar Ahmad Bacha, and we believe that an ample number of PTI votes would be cast in his favour, harming PTI in the constituency.”

Political parties have fielded strong candidates, including Mohammad Amin Khan (JI), Hujatullah (JUI-F), Irshad Ali (PML-N) and Asimullah (ANP).

Observers say Mohammad Amin Khan is a “formidable” contender as he enjoyed a sufficient number of supporters in the constituency, won the constituency in the 2002 elections and remained runner-up two times.

According to them, strife in the PTI can benefit rivals causing fears of the PTI losing the seat for the first time.

Residents told Dawn that major issues of the PK-6 constituency included a shortage of clean drinking water, pollution, challenges in waste management, traffic congestion, and lack of cleanliness.

They said they hoped that the next elected government would ensure effective resolution of their problems.

Swat’s another constituency PK-4 remains a focal point of speculation and anticipation, with political observers closely monitoring the dynamics shaping the electoral landscape.

Historically, this constituency has been influenced by the significant presence and influence of a few major landlords, whose support has often determined the success of candidates.

In the upcoming elections, close competition is anticipated among prominent contenders, adding layers of complexity to the electoral equation. The leading players vying for victory include PPP’s Dr Haider Ali Khan, PTI-backed candidate Ali Shah Advocate, and Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Sardar Khan.

However, the race is expected to intensify further with the potential participation of Tehreek-i-Insaf-Parliamentarians Mehboobur Rehman and JUI’s Syed Qamar, adding additional dimensions to the contest.

The constituency boasts a substantial electorate, with a total of 170,903 registered voters, comprising 92,042 males and 78,861 females. To facilitate the electoral process, authorities are set to establish 117 polling stations and 384 polling booths across the constituency.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2024