Nawaz holds maiden rally in his Lahore constituency

LAHORE: PML-N sup­remo Nawaz Sharif held a maiden rally in his consti­tuency — NA-130 (old city) — to mobilise party wor­kers for the Feb 8 polls.

Accompanied by his daughter Maryam Nawaz, Mr Sharif started off the rally from the Taxali Road and after visiting different areas ended it at Zila Katchery (district court).

Mr Sharif visited this constituency after several years. His late wife Begum Kulsoom had also contested from it after he was disqualified by the apex court in 2017.

The rally was mainly organised by his relative Bilal Yasin, who is also contesting on a provincial seat from there.

Interestingly, neither the father nor the daughter addressed the workers at any point reportedly beca­use of security concerns. His vehicle was also provided a security cover by police and even his route was cleared by wardens.

Before the start of the rally, the PML-N local leaders brought two lions — electoral symbol of the PML-N — to greet Mr Sharif, but they had to take them back amid concerns that this might not reflect well on the party’s image as animal rights activists in the past raised strong concerns over bringing animals in political rallies.

During the rally, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz waved to the charged workers while staying inside the vehicle. The workers chanted slogans to greet the elder Sharif and also held fireworks.

On Mohni Road, Mr Sharif also had some namak paray offered to him by a shopkeeper. Some PML-N leaders also showered currency notes on Mr Sharif’s vehicle.

The areas Nawaz Sharif visited were fully decorated with the party flags, banners and posters.

Mr Sharif has a contest with PTI’s Dr Yasmin Rashid who has been in jail for several months in connection with May 9 riots. Dr Rashid said she would hold a campaign from jail and would make a run to Mr Sharif to win this contest.

Both the party founder and his daughter are scheduled to address a public rally in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday (today).

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2024