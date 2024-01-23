DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2024

Commitment for CPEC success renewed

Syed Irfan Raza Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 07:22am
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar meets with the Chinese delegation.—PPI
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar meets with the Chinese delegation.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and China on Monday renewed their commitment for the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the two sides expressed their desire for enhanced cooperation in the areas of information technology, economy, agriculture, and human resource development.

Both sides expressed this resolve during a series of meetings of visiting China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong with President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir.

President Alvi, in his meeting with Mr Weid­o­­ng, said Pakistan was fully committed to the high-quality development of CPEC, pointing out that the Chinese support in the next phase of the corridor project would be “crucial for Pakistan’s industrial development”. He also appreciated the Chinese help in stabilising Pakistan’s economy.

In a separate meeting, caretaker PM Kakar told the Chinese vice foreign minister that Pakistan was fully committed to CPEC’s success and highlighted the need for both sides to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

China’s vice FM meets Pakistan’s civilian, military leadership

He earlier welcomed the vice foreign minister as well as members of his delegation and said Pakistan deeply valued its all-weather, strategic and cooperative partnership with China.

Meanwhile, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the vice foreign minister of China reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including CPEC as well as economic and financial cooperation.

FM Jilani appreciated the contributions of the vice foreign minister to strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and commended China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all issues.

Mr Weidong also met Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir and conveyed China’s satisfaction over security arrangements for the CPEC projects.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
CPEC, Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Our ‘free’ media
23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

CARETAKER Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar told a CNBC interviewer during his recent trip to Davos that the media...
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...
Subdued polls
Updated 22 Jan, 2024

Subdued polls

Citizenry is withdrawing from the process and appears comparably less enthusiastic than in previous years.
The coming disaster
22 Jan, 2024

The coming disaster

THE snowless winter in Indian-held Kashmir and neighbouring Ladakh is said to be unprecedented. It is the result of...
Vital step
22 Jan, 2024

Vital step

THE establishment of Islamabad’s first rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is a vital...