Commitment for CPEC success renewed

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan and China on Monday renewed their commitment for the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the two sides expressed their desire for enhanced cooperation in the areas of information technology, economy, agriculture, and human resource development.

Both sides expressed this resolve during a series of meetings of visiting China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong with President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir.

President Alvi, in his meeting with Mr Weid­o­­ng, said Pakistan was fully committed to the high-quality development of CPEC, pointing out that the Chinese support in the next phase of the corridor project would be “crucial for Pakistan’s industrial development”. He also appreciated the Chinese help in stabilising Pakistan’s economy.

In a separate meeting, caretaker PM Kakar told the Chinese vice foreign minister that Pakistan was fully committed to CPEC’s success and highlighted the need for both sides to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects.

China’s vice FM meets Pakistan’s civilian, military leadership

He earlier welcomed the vice foreign minister as well as members of his delegation and said Pakistan deeply valued its all-weather, strategic and cooperative partnership with China.

Meanwhile, caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and the vice foreign minister of China reaffirmed the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and held an in-depth discussion on the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including CPEC as well as economic and financial cooperation.

FM Jilani appreciated the contributions of the vice foreign minister to strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and commended China’s unflinching support for Pakistan on all issues.

Mr Weidong also met Chief of the Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir and conveyed China’s satisfaction over security arrangements for the CPEC projects.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

