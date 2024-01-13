DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2024

PTI Chairman Gohar says family beaten up, documents confiscated in raid on Islamabad home by masked men

Dawn.com Published January 13, 2024 Updated January 13, 2024 05:19pm

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on Saturday said that his house was broken into by masked men, and his son and nephew were beaten, while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

During the hearing, he told Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa that four pickup trucks were at his residence where they roughed up his family and also confiscated a computer and documents.

He asked the court to excuse him from the hearing and left. During his absence, the chief justice called Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum and said: “Nothing like this should happen, if it is happening.”

At this, the additional attorney general also left the court to take stock of the situation.

Following a brief absence, Gohar returned to the court, to which the chief justice asked if all was right.

The PTI chairman described the situation as “very serious” and wanted to tell more but was not given the permission by the chief justice, who again instructed the additional attorney general to get the situation “fixed”.

The chief justice told Barrister Gohar he could accompany the attorney general if he wanted to but the PTI chairman chose to continue with the hearing.

Later in the day, Islamabad Police said the city DPO had visited Gohar’s residence on the instructions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

“DPO City has met Barrister Gohar’s nephew Muhammad Yusuf and obtained preliminary information,” the capital city police said in a post on X.

“Further action will be taken after Barrister Gohar is done with the court proceedings.

“The law is equal for all and no exception will be made for anyone. If any police officer is guilty, action will be taken against him.”

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shock exit
Updated 13 Jan, 2024

Shock exit

The SC should have an environment where different judges with different views feel equally welcome.
Breathing space
13 Jan, 2024

Breathing space

THE approval of the first performance review under the $3bn Stand-by Arrangement by the IMF’s executive board,...
Attack on Yemen
13 Jan, 2024

Attack on Yemen

THE situation in the Red Sea was already explosive. And with the Anglo-American attacks targeting the Houthi ...
Terror wave
Updated 12 Jan, 2024

Terror wave

All security and intelligence agencies need to be on the same page. Together with the civil administration, the militant threat needs to be neutralised.
Genocide case
12 Jan, 2024

Genocide case

While any decision is not enforceable, a moral victory will have been won if Israel is held culpable of genocide.
Raising urea prices
12 Jan, 2024

Raising urea prices

THE government’s decision to raise the retail prices of urea by 5pc to recover the ‘full cost’ of imported...