Resolution seeking 3-month delay in general elections submitted in Senate

With the February 8 general election less than a month away, a fresh resolution was submitted to the Senate Secretariat on Friday seeking a three-month delay in the polls.

On January 5, a thinly-attended session of the upper house of parliament had become the talk of the town after it adopted a resolution, albeit a non-binding one, seeking the postponement of the general elections over security and bad weather concerns.

The widely panned resolution, which was not initially scheduled for discussion, was introduced by independent Senator Dilawar Khan and received support primarily from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators.

However, it also appeared to have the tacit support of some other parties, and the absence of lawmakers from mainstream political parties raised several questions.

PPP Senator Bahramand Tangi not only kept silent at the time of the voice vote, but also delivered a speech stressing the need for peace before polls. He was later issued a show-cause notice by his party for deviating from its policy.

The passage of the resolution was subsequently condemned by politicians and lawyers, who termed it a “conspiracy against democracy” and asserted that polls be held on time.

Subsequently, another resolution was submitted in the Senate by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensure the timely conduct of the polls.

Further, senators belonging to the PTI, PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami on Thursday requisitioned a session to discuss the timely conduct of free and fair polls. PTI Senator Syed Ali Zafar submitted the requisition notice, signed by lawmakers from the three political parties, advocating for holding general elections on February 8.

Today, independent Senator Hidayatullah submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat, which stated that the upper house of Parliament had taken note of an increase in attacks targeting candidates.

It said that an increase in terrorist and armed attacks in the country, specifically in Waziristan, Bajaur, Swabi and Turbat, had led to an elderly politician being injured and the death of a candidate.

“This has created an atmosphere of fear and lack of security in the country,” the resolution said. It went on to say that threatening pamphlets were being sent to candidates’ homes and election officers.

“The upper house of Parliament recognises that holding general elections is a constitutional duty.

“Where the Constitution emphasises that elections must be free and fair, it also ensure the fundamental right of protecting people’s lives and property,” it said. It highlighted Article 9 (right to security of person) of the Constitution, saying that it stated that it was the state’s primary responsibility to protect people’s lives and property.

The resolution urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to delay general elections for three months due to current security challenges.

During this time, the resolution said, the government should focus on creating an environment which guaranteed a level-playing field for all political parties and candidates.