Fresh resolution lands in Senate demanding timely general elections

A day after Senate adopted a resolution seeking delay in Feb 8 general elections, a new resolution was submitted in the Senate on Saturday, emphasising the need to adhere to “constitutional requirements” and ensure the timely conduct of the polls.

The upper house of the parliament had on Friday passed the resolution seeking to delay the polls due to security concerns.

PML-N Senator Afnan Ullah Khan had opposed the non-binding resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance.

Later, the passage of the resolution was roundly criticised by various political parties, while the caretaker information minister had insisted that there was no directive of the prime minister or the federal cabinet for delay.

In the latest development, JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan submitted a fresh resolution in the Senate secretariat, urging that polls should be conducted on time.

The inclusion of the resolution in the agenda of the upcoming session of the Senate remains uncertain, as the date for the session has not been confirmed.

“I introduce this resolution in the house, asserting that conducting elections is a constitutional requirement. It is the fundamental responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure the timely holding of elections,” reads the draft of the resolution.

The resolution further stated that a verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan regarding the polls was in field while the ECP had also announced that elections would be held on Feb 8, 2024.

It termed the resolution passed on Friday by the Senate seeking delay in polls as “unconstitutional and undemocratic”.

The JI senator’s resolution emphasised that the Senate lacked the authority to act contrary to constitutional mandates.

“Therefore, this resolution calls for the insistence that free and fair elections be conducted in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” it asserted.

The resolution further called for ensuring a level playing field for all political parties. It urged the nullification of the resolution passed by the upper house on Friday.

‘Resolution seeking poll delay not presented at someone’s direction’: Senator Dilawar

Meanwhile, Senator Dilawar has denied that he presented the resolution for poll delay at someone’s direction.

Speaking during the Dawn News programme Doosra Rukh on Friday night, Khan clarified that the resolution wasn’t introduced abruptly, adding that extensive consultations had taken place on the matter with the Balochistan Awami Party.

“The resolution was put forward following a consensus within the BAP,” he emphasised.

The senator pointed out that, aside from the PML-N, no other party opposed the resolution. “We didn’t present on anyone’s instructions,” he asserted.

In the same programme, BAP Secretary-General Senator Manzoor Kakar said that a four-month delay in elections wouldn’t be detrimental. He called on all political parties to unite in support of the resolution passed by the Senate.