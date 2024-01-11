Protesters ‘misusing’ missing persons’ issue, says Jan Achakzai

• Balochistan caretaker minister claims BYC leaders ‘trying to seek asylum abroad’

• Mahrang Baloch says she’s not going anywhere, reaches out to UN for protesters’ protection

• UN special rapporteur urges authorities to drop criminal complaints against marchers

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai claimed on Wednesday that the leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) were using the issue of missing persons to tarnish Pakistan’s image at the international level and for seeking asylum for themselves abroad.

Dr Mahrang Baloch, who is leading the Islamabad sit-in against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, responded to Mr Achakzai’s allegations, stating the provincial government was running a prolonged propaganda campaign against BYC leaders.

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta on Wednesday, Mr Achakzai said a report had been submitted to the Supreme Court which had exposed the ‘propaganda’ of the BYC.

“[BYC leader] Dr Mahrang Baloch wants to become Malala Yousafzai Part 2,” he said.

Referring to the report submitted to the SC, the minister said that out of total 10,078 registered cases, 7,781 have been resolved and only 2,297 remained unresolved, of which 1,477 cases are related to kidnapping, ransom, runaways and family disputes.

“As of now, only 820 people are missing,” he claimed, adding that terrorist organisations registered their recruits as missing persons, who were later found dead in police encounters and suicide bombings.

Character assassination

However, Dr Mahrang vehemently rejected the allegations made by Mr Achakzai.

Talking to Dawn, she said the BYC would continue to report the injustices against their people to the United Nations, and slammed the government for not taking their issues seriously.

“All they want is [carry out the] character assassination of the victims and their families,” she said during a separate interview with Geo News.

“I am not leaving Pakistan. I am sitting here in Islamabad and I will be here until our grievances are heard,” she said, adding that their demands are not unconstitutional by any means.

“Since Nov 23, more than 40 of our supporters have gone missing, even today 15 people were picked in Taunsa, Punjab, only for holding a gathering in support of our cause,” she said, adding that around 200 FIRs were lodged against their supporters in various parts of the country.

“The worst part is that cases have been registered against 260 students by Islamabad police when we arrived here on December 20,” she said, adding that BYC leaders have communicated to the UN body that registering of cases against students was nothing less than a crime since it puts their careers at stake.

UN virtual meeting

Additionally, Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, held a virtual meeting with leaders of the BYC on Wednesday.

Ms Lawlor raised concerns about police harassment and complaints against the marchers later through a tweet on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

“Spurious criminal complaints against peaceful protesters should be dropped,” she wrote.

Earlier, Dr Mahrang held a news conference where she answered why BYC chose to approach the UN instead of Pakistani authorities

“The Supreme Court is here, parliament is here close to this camp - no one has come to us nor called us so where should we go now,” she said, adding that the protesters were under a threat by all state beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, participants at the Baloch Shuhada Forum (BSF) camp conducted a media talk, accusing foreign entities of supporting the BYC. They alleged that BYC leaders defended terror groups.

Published in Dawn, January 11th, 2024